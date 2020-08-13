Yamaha Australia reveals their 2021 Waverunner lineup

Yamaha Motor Australia has announced the release of their largest ever WaveRunner range with the unveiling of their exciting 2021 model line-up. Headlined by the all-new GP Series race-inspired models, all-new VX Series recreational models and the much-anticipated all-new Yamaha four-stroke SuperJet stand-up, the 2021 range offers consumers more choice than ever.



All-New VX and GP Platform

Based on a common engineering platform, the VX and GP Series WaveRunners have received a complete redesign above the waterline, with an all-new deck, improved aesthetics, enhanced riding characteristics, increased storage and a range of industry-first features and technologies.

The new deck design provides improved ergonomics with deeper, wider and self-draining footwells, plus a new seat profile that is 3.8 centimetres narrower, delivering improved knee and foot grip, and enhanced rider comfort.

Storage has been increased throughout the line-up, with a new much larger watertight glovebox that comes with a built-in LED light, a dedicated area for your smartphone, a USB port and a 12-volt power outlet for increased usability and functionality.

The expanded front storage hatch includes a dedicated area for a cooler bag and a larger opening for easier access. The watertight under seat storage has also been enlarged with a wider opening providing additional practical storage to keep items safe and dry. Overall, storage volume has increased by 22%, delivering a massive 114 litres of usable space.

The cockpit has also received a complete redesign and technology upgrade with an all-new 4.3-inch multicolour LCD display screen and touchpad control system. Innovative features include built-in pin code security, eliminating the need for a keyless fob, customisable Drive Control allowing the rider to set top speeds at different increments, and the additional ability to select normal or slow acceleration options on the GP and High Output models.

A new multi-mount system positioned in front of the handlebars allows the rider to set up their own customised third-party devices such as a camera, GPS, fish finder, phone or portable speakers.

And for the first time ever, Yamaha is offering a factory-installed, custom integrated marine audio system on the all-new VX Limited HO and VX Limited models. The package includes twin, 4½ inch fully waterproof marine speakers, integrated 2 channel (50 watts per channel) amplifier, easy access control pad and an integrated low-voltage regulator to protect the battery.

Marty Kypr, National Product Manager WaveRunner, said “These new craft not only look fantastic with their striking angled paneling and lines, but with all their new features and technology upgrades, they are smarter and more intuitive than ever, which will be very attractive to both new and experience ride alike.”

Taking Championship Winning Watercraft to the Next Level

In addition to the all-new platform, the undisputed Australian and world championship winning supercharged Yamaha GP1800R SVHO, and its naturally aspirated partner, the GP1800R HO, have received several high-performance race-ready upgrades.

Visually the craft have received a more muscular looking design treatment, with edgy paneling, dark colour tones and eye-catching graphic kits.

With race podiums in mind, the craft now come with tilt-adjustable race-inspired, motorcross style handlebars, the industry’s first Auto Trim function with Cornering and Launch Control modes for better turning and acceleration, a repositioned fuel tank for improved weight distribution and agility, and a new intake grate and upgraded jet pump for even more class-leading acceleration.

Marty said, “The GP1800R SVHO and GP1800R HO continue to be powered by the industry’s largest displacement 1.8 litre, four-cylinder, supercharged and naturally aspirated marine engines, which when combined with the new performance features, we expect these craft to continue to dominate on and off the race circuit in 2021.”

All-New Four-Stroke SuperJet Stand-Up

Since the demise of the legendary SuperJet two-stroke in 2018, there has been many rumours of a potential four-stroke replacement. Well those rumours have proven to be true, with the release of the all-new Yamaha four-stroke SuperJet, ready to challenge the best riders, freestylers and racers.

Combining the very torquey, lightweight and extremely smooth, Yamaha TR-1 marine engine with an all-new lightweight performance hull, the new SuperJet delivers an unbelievable power-to-weight and agile performance.

This craft is 60 kilograms lighter and 25 centimetres shorter than its competition and is a scant 31 Kilograms heavier than its two-stroke predecessor, ensuring this craft not only packs heaps of punch but can be thrown around for maximum freestyling enjoyment.

Marty said, “We believe this craft will appeal to a new broader audience of recreational riders who are looking for a more physical and exciting ride that not only tests their fitness but satisfies their need for speed.”

Feeding the TR-1 engine is a larger 18 Litre fuel tank that delivers plenty of range for the stand-up rider, with an easy-to-read Low Fuel meter placed conspicuously on the deck to ensure the rider can maximise their riding time.

For novice riders, there is now an L-MODE® that reduces engine performance of the SuperJet to 85 percent or approximately 64 Kilometres per hour.

The new deck features a three-position adjustable handle pole that can extend up to 50mm in length, race-inspired handlebars, and a wide padded foot tray with an integrated reboarding holder.

“With such a strong and loyal following of the two-stroke SuperJet and a small initial production run, we are expecting this craft to fly out the door when they hit the market in late November,” Marty said.

More Choice, More Colours, More Fun.

To round out the 2021 line-up, Yamaha has also updated the colours and graphic kits on their existing luxury performance FX Series and affordable recreational light EX models

“With a great mix of models, price points and colour variants from bright and vibrant to dark and stealthy, there is a model to suit every taste, level of experience and desire.

Combine this with Yamaha’s legendary reputation for reliability, purpose-built marine engines and excellent resale, we are expecting big things from the 2021 range,” Marty said.

The 2021 model line-up

All-New Models



• GP1800R SVHO (ETA Dec 2020)

• GP1800R HO (ETA Dec 2020)

• VX Limited HO (with speakers) (ETA Late Jan 2021)• VX limited (with speakers) (ETA Late Jan 2021)

• VX Cruiser HO (ETA Late Jan 2021)

• VX Deluxe (ETA Late Jan 2021)

• SuperJet (Four-Stroke) (ETA Dec 2020)

New Colours and Graphics



• FX Limited SVHO (ETA Nov 2020)

• FX Cruiser SVHO (ETA Nov 2020)

• FX SVHO (ETA Nov 2020)

• FX Cruiser HO (ETA Nov 2020)

• FX HO (ETA Nov 2020)

• EXR (ETA Nov 2020)

• EX Deluxe (ETA Nov 2020)

• EX (ETA Nov 2020)

More information from Yamaha Waverunners Australia