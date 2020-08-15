2021 Yamaha Superjet Media Release

All-new four-stroke SuperJet stand-up WaveRunner redefines an industry by ushering in a new era of stand-up riding

Highlights:

All-new, ground up design, easier to ride for a new generation of stand-up enthusiasts

Powered by Yamaha’s award-winning four-stroke TR-1 Yamaha marine engine.

Includes L-MODE that reduces top speed and acceleration for novice riders.

Features three-position adjustable handle pole.

New integrated reboarding holder for easy reboarding

60 kilograms lighter and 25 centimetres shorter than the competition.

Thirty years ago, Yamaha introduced its first standup WaveRunner ─ the 650 SuperJet. Ever since then, the iconic SuperJet has rewarded the physical ability and athleticism of the best professional surf riders, freestylers, and closed course racers in the world.

For 2021, the Yamaha SuperJet returns all-new from the ground up to challenge a new generation of standup riders with a torquey four-stroke Yamaha marine engine and nimble performance hull that is 60 kilograms lighter and 25 centimetres shorter, and twice as fun to ride than its competition.

No longer reserved for professional racers and freestylers, the new 2021 SuperJet will find appeal with a wide audience including the race community but also among recreational riders looking for a new thrill. This includes aging tricksters who will find the athleticism and excitement of riding the new SuperJet to be a similar challenge as wake surfing, which sees continued interest and growth among this audience.

Yamaha’s First Four-Stroke Standup Watercraft

The 2021 SuperJet is powered by Yamaha’s award-winning, three-cylinder, four-stroke TR-1 marine engine. This compact, lightweight 1,049cc engine delivers the exhilarating acceleration that standup riders love throughout engine RPM range.

Feeding the TR-1 engine is a larger 18 litre fuel tank that delivers plenty of range for the standup rider and there is an easy-to-read Low Fuel meter placed conspicuously on the deck.

And for novice riders, there is now a L-MODE that reduces engine performance of the SuperJet to 85 percent or approximately 64 kilometres per hour. Low RPM Mode is activated and deactivated by pressing the Engine stop/L-MODE button three times.

Innovative Lightweight Deck and Hull Design

The design goal for Yamaha engineers was to keep the original SuperJet riding experience alive in a new four-stroke model. To do that, Yamaha needed to keep the size and weight of the new standup as close to its two-stroke predecessor as possible.

The deck and hull of the new SuperJet is 19 centimetres longer, 8 centimetres wider, and 13 centimetres taller than the two-stroke SuperJet. Amazingly, the new four-stroke model is only a scant 31 kilograms heavier than the two-stroke version.

The new deck features a three-position adjustable handle pole that can extend up to 50mm in length, race-inspired handlebars, and a wide padded foot tray with an integrated reboarding holder.

Under the waterline, the new SuperJet hull is designed for greater static and dynamic stability while maintaining the SuperJet’s thrilling turning abilities. To do that, the turn angle of the adjustable steering nozzle can be set at either 16 degrees or 19 degrees.

Completing the SuperJet is a stark white with minimalist black graphics combination that looks amazing.

For new buyers looking for a more physically-challenging, athletic riding experience that only a standup watercraft can deliver, the all-new SuperJet is a great choice. For standup riders that want four-stroke power without compromises, the 2021 Yamaha SuperJet is the only choice.

2021 SUPERJET SPECIFICATIONS