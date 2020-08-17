2021 Yamaha Waverunner, SuperJet pricing announced

Major updates for the VX range and the high performance GP1800R as well as the brand new for 2021 4-stroke Superjet have not seen hefty increases in the 2021 Waverunner range with costs kept between $100 and $500 across the new range. The entry level EX series and top of the range FX series have received colour and trim changes for 2021.

The new, much anticipated 4-stroke SuperJet is priced at $13,999 some $2000 more than the previous generation 2-stroke Superjet in 2018 ($11,999) a not unreasonable price given superior performance and a completely new design.

All prices listed below include GSR but exclude trailer and registration fees.