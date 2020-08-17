2021 Yamaha Waverunner, SuperJet pricing announced
Major updates for the VX range and the high performance GP1800R as well as the brand new for 2021 4-stroke Superjet have not seen hefty increases in the 2021 Waverunner range with costs kept between $100 and $500 across the new range. The entry level EX series and top of the range FX series have received colour and trim changes for 2021.
The new, much anticipated 4-stroke SuperJet is priced at $13,999 some $2000 more than the previous generation 2-stroke Superjet in 2018 ($11,999) a not unreasonable price given superior performance and a completely new design.
All prices listed below include GSR but exclude trailer and registration fees.
|Model (engine capacity)
|2021 price
|ETA
|SuperJet (1.0L)
|$13,999
|Dec 2020
|EX (1.0L)
|$8499
|Nov 2020
|EX Deluxe (1.0L)
|$11,299
|Nov 2020
|EXR Performance (1.0L)
|$12,699
|Nov 2020
|VX Deluxe (1.0L)
|$15,799
|Jan 2021
|VX Limited (1.0L)
|$17,199
|Jan 2021
|VX HO Cruiser (1.8L)
|$17,999
|Jan 2021
|VX HO Limited (1.8L)
|$19,299
|Jan 2021
|GP1800R HO (1.8L)
|$18,499
|Dec 2020
|GP1800R SVHO (supercharged 1.8L)
|$22,999
|Dec 2020
|FX HO (1.8L)
|$20,599
|Nov 2020
|FX HO Cruiser (1.8L)
|$21,599
|Nov 2020
|FX SVHO (supercharged 1.8L)
|$24,999
|Nov 2020
|FX SVHO Cruiser (supercharged 1.8L)
|$25,999
|Nov 2020
|FX SVHO Limited (supercharged 1.8L)
|$26,199
|Nov 2020