Yamaha unwraps its 2021 Waverunners

Yamaha takes the wraps of the 2021 Yamaha Waverunners featuring a redesigned VX Series, redesigned GP Race Series, and the all new four-stroke Yamaha Superjet.

Our VX series and GP series are all new, with enhanced riding characteristics and ergonomics, along with a range of industry first features and technology. We have a new VX Limited HO model, a new EX® Limited model and of course 2021 sees the introduction of a new four stroke version of the iconic Yamaha SuperJet. This is proving to be a very special year for Yamaha WaterCraft and we think our customers will find these new products to exceed their expectations of what they can do on the water.

All-New Yamaha VX Series WaveRunners

For 2021, the Yamaha VX Series is all-new, delivering improved ergonomics with deeper, wider, self-draining footwells and a new seat profile that is 1.5” narrower. This new seat design improves knee grip and overall comfort, especially for smaller size riders.

A standout new feature for the VX Series is Yamaha’s 4.3-inch Connext Helm Control with a multi-color LCD. A touchpad control that is mounted next to the steering column provides convenient access to the Connext system’s many functions. Acceleration can be set on the VX HO models from normal to slow for novice riders.

For the first time ever, Yamaha is offering dealers the choice of ordering VX Series WaveRunners (except for the base model VX and VX-C®) with a factory-installed, custom integrated marine audio system. The package includes twin, 4½ inch fully waterproof marine speakers, integrated 2 channel (50 watts per channel) amplifier, easy access control pad and an integrated low-voltage regulator to protect the battery.

The new watertight glovebox is massive, with LED lighting inside. It’s the largest glovebox Yamaha has offered in the class today. There is a dedicated area for your smartphone, and a USB port and 12V power outlet too. (VX-C and VX models not included.)



All-New VX Limited HO with 1.8L Yamaha High Output Marine Engine

New for 2021 is the Yamaha VX Limited HO that joins the VX Cruiser® HO as the only two VX models powered by the Yamaha 1.8L normally-aspirated marine engine.

The VX Limited HO comes with the same upgrades, and watersports accessories that are packaged with the TR-1® powered VX Limited to include integrated audio speakers, single-rider tube, tube inflator, tube holder, tow rope, tow rope bag, 12V outlet, custom cover with glove box access and two fenders.



All-New Race Performance GP1800R SVHO and GP1800R HO

The supercharged Yamaha GP1800R® SVHO and normally-aspirated GP1800R HO are the epitome of today’s high-performance racecraft.

For 2021, the Yamaha GP Series is all-new with a new deck design, tilt-adjustable race-inspired handlebar design, Connext helm control with multi-color LCD display, the industry’s first Auto Trim function with Cornering Control and Launch Control modes, a new hull liner that moves the craft’s center of gravity for added agility, and a new intake grate and upgraded jet pump for class-leading acceleration.

New this year to the GP Series is the industry’s first automatic trim system featuring Cornering Control and Launch Control. When engaged, Cornering Control automatically shifts the trim into the bow down position when decelerating for tighter cornering and a racy feel. Launch Control is different in that it automatically shifts the trim down to prevent bow rise when accelerating quickly.

These functions happen automatically to bring new levels of handling and performance riding to racers and recreational riders alike.

To keep the tunes rolling after you leave land, the GP series includes an option for a factory-installed, custom integrated marine audio system. The package includes twin, 4½ inch fully waterproof marine speakers, integrated 2 channel (50 watts per channel) amplifier, easy access control pad and an integrated low-voltage regulator to protect the battery.

Under the waterline are a redesigned intake grate and upgraded jet pump for better hook up and quicker acceleration.

Also new is a redesigned hull liner that moves the fuel tank 80mm towards the stern and 15mm lower in the hull. By repositioning the weight of the fuel tank, the craft’s new Center of Gravity enhances the GPs’ nimble handling and agility.



All-New EX Limited WaveRunner

Joining the EX Series in 2021 is the new EX Limited that comes loaded with fun, value-added watersports, audio, and storage accessories.

Included in this premium EX model is custom mats, an enhanced 3D Yamaha logo, a Yamaha branded fender, pull-up cleats, an upgraded tow hook, a color-matched tube, tube inflator with 12V outlet, tow rope, matching cover, tube holder, portable audio speakers, waterproof bow storage, and a removable compression-molded stern storage bag that is seamlessly integrated into the EX’s good looks.

And because the EX Limited is specifically designed for watersports fun and multiple passengers onboard when towing, the EX Limited is fitted with wider sponsons for enhanced dynamic stability.



Introducing the All-New Four-Stroke SuperJet Stand-Up WaveRunner

Thirty years ago, Yamaha introduced its first stand-up WaveRunner ─ the 650 SuperJet. Ever since then, the iconic SuperJet has rewarded the physical ability and athleticism of the best professional surf riders, freestylers, and closed course racers in the world.

For 2021, the Yamaha SuperJet returns all-new from the ground up to challenge a new generation of stand-up riders with a torquey four-stroke Yamaha marine engine and nimble performance hull that is 142 pounds lighter and 8.8 inches shorter than its competition.

No longer reserved for professional racers and requiring a racing license, the new 2021 SuperJet will find appeal with a broad audience, including the racing community, but also among recreational riders looking for a new thrill.

This includes aging tricksters who will find the athleticism and excitement of riding the new SuperJet to be a similar challenge as wakesurfing, which sees continued interest and growth among this audience.

The 2021 SuperJet is powered by Yamaha’s award-winning, three-cylinder, four-stroke TR-1 marine engine. This compact, lightweight 1,049cc engine delivers the exhilarating acceleration that stand-up riders love, delivered more smoothly and manageably.

Feeding the TR-1 engine is a larger 5.0-gallon fuel tank that delivers plenty of range for the stand-up rider, and there is an easy-to-read Low Fuel meter placed conspicuously on the deck.

And for novice riders, there is now an L-MODE® that reduces engine performance of the SuperJet to 85 percent or approximately 40 miles per hour. Low RPM Mode is activated and deactivated by pressing the engine stop/L-MODE button three times.

The deck and hull of the new SuperJet are 7.5-inches longer, 3.2-inches wider, and 5.1- inches taller than the two-stroke SuperJet. Amazingly, the new four-stroke model is only a scant 69- pounds heavier than the two-stroke version.

The new deck features a three-position adjustable handle pole that can extend up to 50mm in length, race-inspired handlebars, and a wide padded foot tray with an integrated reboarding holder.

All of Yamaha’s 2021 product lines and accessories can be viewed at YamahaWaveRunners.com