Brand new 4-stroke Superjet from Yamaha for 2021

For 2021 Yamaha reintroduces the Superjet as an all-new, ground up design that keeps the original SuperJet experience alive in a 4-stroke model. At its core the new Superjet is powered by Yamaha’s award winning 4-stroke TR-1 marine engine which produces 102hp @ 7,300rpm. A larger, 19 litre fuel tank is easily monitored with an easy-to-view fuel gauge. Handling is maximized with an all new hull design, top-loader intake grate and aggressive ride plate. Controls have been upgraded with a new 3-position aluminum handlepole, race inspired handlebars and “quick-turn” steering. A wider foot tray with integrated reboarding handle provides plenty of comfort and convenience. For novice riders, the Superjet’s ‘L-mode’ reduces engine power to 85%, or roughly 40mph, making it even easier to learn how to ride a standup.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine4-stroke, 3-cylinder TR-1 1049cc
Power102hp @ 7300rpm
Impeller3-blade stainless steel
Pump144mm
Length243cm
Height78.99cm
Width76.2cm
Weight170kg
Fuel Capacity18.92 Litres

Photos: Yamaha Waverunners

