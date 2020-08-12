Brand new 4-stroke Superjet from Yamaha for 2021
For 2021 Yamaha reintroduces the Superjet as an all-new, ground up design that keeps the original SuperJet experience alive in a 4-stroke model. At its core the new Superjet is powered by Yamaha’s award winning 4-stroke TR-1 marine engine which produces 102hp @ 7,300rpm. A larger, 19 litre fuel tank is easily monitored with an easy-to-view fuel gauge. Handling is maximized with an all new hull design, top-loader intake grate and aggressive ride plate. Controls have been upgraded with a new 3-position aluminum handlepole, race inspired handlebars and “quick-turn” steering. A wider foot tray with integrated reboarding handle provides plenty of comfort and convenience. For novice riders, the Superjet’s ‘L-mode’ reduces engine power to 85%, or roughly 40mph, making it even easier to learn how to ride a standup.
SPECIFICATIONS
|Engine
|4-stroke, 3-cylinder TR-1 1049cc
|Power
|102hp @ 7300rpm
|Impeller
|3-blade stainless steel
|Pump
|144mm
|Length
|243cm
|Height
|78.99cm
|Width
|76.2cm
|Weight
|170kg
|Fuel Capacity
|18.92 Litres
Photos: Yamaha Waverunners