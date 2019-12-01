The Final Chapter – King’s Cup

5. – 9. December Jetski World Cup Thailand

Kevin Reiterer Media Release: 1 Dec 2019

The Jetski World Cup, also known as the King’s Cup, annually attracts the world’s best jetskiers to the southern shores of the Thai Gulf. The racing conditions are the hardest on the racing calendar. An enormous amount of humidity and temperatures, as well as unpredictable waves bring the athletes and their machines to the limits.

“At this race the sport is shown from his purest form. Stand Up racing at its finest with the most difficult conditions pushing us to our limits and beyond.“, describes the two times winner the upcoming race.

But for Reiterer, the King’s Cup presents a particularly big challenge this year. The upcoming event will be the only one in Reiterer’s racing calendar under a different umbrella organization and rulebook (IJSBA).

This means for the World Championship leader (UIM), not to be able to participate in the individual event with his matched equipment or usual racing team. While his competition has months of preparation behind them, Reiterer only has 7 days to prepare for a new jet ski.

“The King’s Cup has been an ever-increasing challenge in recent years, and I would particularly like to thank the Flamingo team and my sponsor Knauf, who are having my back on this major event and enable me to participate,” says Reiterer.

The athlete is showing tremendous progress on his racing vehicle from day to day and is confident of a top ranking.