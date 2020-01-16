Round 2 AJSP NSWPWC Watercross Championships this weekend (19 Jan 2020)
The NSWPWC Championship chase resumes this coming weekend (19 Jan 2020) following the Christmas/New Year break with Round 2 of the 5 round NSW series, sponsored by Australian Jet Ski Parts. back on the water.
Round 2 will be held at Homestead Park at Chipping Norton Lakes commencing at approximately 9.30am with the first of 3 Circuit Motos. Endurance Moto 1 is scheduled for 12.30pm with Moto 2 at 2.40pm.
Also a big welcome to new NSWPWC sponsor the popular Watercraft Network podcast which airs on Facebook every Thursday at midday (AEST).
The Watercraft Network joins a fine list of supporting sponsors including with AJSP of course the major naming sponsor of the series:
Marina Bayside
sebu hair
Watercraft Network
JETPILOT
OZPWC.COM
AJSBA.org.au
Jet Gear Direct
Another good field of entries across 8 Circuit classes and 4 Endurance classes.