AJSP NSW Watercross Championships Round 1 Results

Overcast conditions that improved throughout the day for the opening round ( 24 Nov 2019 ) of the 2019/2020 Australian Jet Ski Parts NSW Watercross Championships at Rafferty’s Resort on Lake Macquarie.

A good field of entries across Circuit and Enduro for everyone to gauge their speed and preparation for the 5 round NSW series which concludes on the 5th April 2020. Special mention to the half dozen interstate travellers including Brett Douglas, Greg Hack, Paul Bazeley, Kylie Ellmers, Travis and Gary Craft. Great to see a high level of support for the NSW series.

Highlights of the competition included Fawzi Beshay smoking the field in Pro/Am NA Runabout Endurance on his GP1200R, Darryl Apps winning Pro/Am NA Runabout Circuit on his brand new stock VXR. Jett Cavanagh unveiling his brand new Kommander GP1 1500 and 12 year old Pete Krouskos with his first race in Junior Lites Ski after only recently getting his PWC licence.

ENDURANCE

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Fawzi Beshay 800pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 760pts

3rd Adriel Dupavillon 736pts

4th Matthew Flewitt 720pts

5th Sebouh Bahadourian 352pts

Rookie Limited Runabout

1st Hayden Perks 780pts

2nd Andrew Gordon 748pts

3rd Josh Hill 740pts

4th Jason Mawbey 728pts

5th Kelsy Johnson 708pts

6th Tyler Johnson 704pts

7th Gordon Lee 692pts

8th Josie Cotterel 684pts

Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Shaun Bailey 760pts

2nd Ashley Deadman 752pts

3rd Travis Craft 740pts

4th Jason Moujally 736pts

5th Sal Kreidie 752pts

6th Sebouh Bahadourian 348pts

Pro/Am GP Runabout

1st Paul Leven 768pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 760pts

3rd Dany Moujally 760pts

4th Brett Douglas 728pts

5th Theo Van De Pitte 352pts

Fawzi Beshay in Pro/Am NA Runabout Endurance on his GP1200R

CIRCUIT

Junior Lites Ski

1st Skyy Cavanagh 180pts

2nd Jye Martin 149pts

3rd Bryce Pomery 139pts

4th Chloe Martin 132pts

5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 126pts

6th Pete Krouskos 111pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski

1st Jett Cavanagh 173pts

2nd Tom Aiken 166pts

3rd Brian Colreavy 144pts

4th Scott Hunt 125pts

5th Anthony Murphy 109pts

6th Blair Pomery 99pts

7th Taylor Porter 99pts

8th Ben Giblett 96pts

9th Ryan Hunt 84pts

10th Jimmy Pitsakis 60pts

Pro/Am Veteran Lites Ski

1st Jason Cavanagh 161pts

2nd Doug Porter 144pts

3rd Brian Colreavy 144pts

4th Daniele Porter 136pts

5th Mike King 122pts

6th Shayne Hunt 121pts

7th Andrew Martin 108pts

Pro/Am Stock 1500 Ski

1st Blair Pomery 173pts

2nd Doug Porter 166pts

3rd Tom Aiken 48pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Darryl Apps 173pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 156pts

3rd Adriel Dupavillon 130pts

4th Gavin Cox 87pts

5th Matthew Skelly 84pts

6th Greg Hack 53pts

7th Matthew Flewitt 43pts

8th Sebouh Bahadourian 39pts

Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Jason Moujally 146pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 140pts

3rd Ash Deadman 134pts

4th Sal Kreidie 134pts

5th Shaun Bailey 126pts

6th Ash Kendall 121pts

7th Sebouh Bahadourian 120pts

8th Tyler Johnson 102pts

9th Gary Craft 84pts

Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout

1st Ash Kendall 60pts

2nd Josie Cotterell 53pts

Pro/Am Limited Runabout

1st Rob Bray 163pts

2nd Paul Bazeley 161pts

3rd Sal Kreidie 154pts

4th Josh Micallef 119pts

5th Ash Kendall 117pts

6th Josh Hill 111pts

7th Theo Van De Pitte 75pts

8th Josie Cotterell 30pts

9th Nick Burns 30pts

10th Matthew Skelly 27pts

Pro/Exp GP Runabout

1st Paul Leven 173pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 156pts

3rd Cliff Ellmers 144pts

4th Paul Bazeley 139pts

5th Rob Bray 39pts

6th Greg Hack 39pts

7th Matthew Skelly 36pts

Thanks to the NSWPWC for the results, check the website and Facebook to stay up to date.

Next round is 19 Jan 2020 at Chipping Norton.