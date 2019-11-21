Joel Barry from Australia is the 2019 IFWA Freeride World Champion

21 Nov 2019: (IFWA) is proud to announce Joel Barry from Australia as the 2019 IFWA Freeride World Champion. His skills in both the wave riding and aerial maneuvers earned him the Title and much respect from riders and media from around the world. Congratulations Joel!

2nd Place for the 2019 IFWA World Tour is Abraham Hochstrasser from Mexico and 3rd place is Gil Beurnier from France. Well deserved for both riders, congratulations.

Due to a variety of circumstances beyond the organization’s and promoter’s control, only one (1) event was accomplished in 2019, in Portugal. The Freeride Portugal event at Praia da Areia Branca was an excellent venue and well-organized competition leading to these results. These athletes battled in fierce conditions and huge surf, putting on a spectacular show for the public. We look forward to the Portugal Freeride again in 2020.

The IFWA is in the final stages of planning for the 2020 World Tour with some exciting news to announce soon. We appreciate riders, fans and Industry support as we re-group and improve for next year.

Stay tuned to #ifwaworldtour and www.ifwaworldtour.com for more information.

Congratulations Joel Barry, Abraham Ho, Gil Beurnier and all the athletes of the IFWA.

Looking forward to 2020!