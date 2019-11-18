2019 Lake Mac Big Weekend Race Results
2019 Lake Mac Big Weekend 2019 – thanks to NSWPWC
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Raymond Bennett 1128pts
2nd Shaun Bailey 1120pts
3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 1088pts
4th Stephen Meacham 780pts
5th Adriel Dupavillon 400pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Joel Vanderkamp 1200pts
2nd Hayden Perks 1092pts
3rd Josie Cotteral 1068pts
4th Tyler Johnson 1064pts
5th Kelsy Johnson 1052pts
6th Josh Hill 380pts
7th Frank Williams 368pts
8th Jenna Johnston 348pts
Pro/Am Stock Runabout
1st Paul Bazeley 1168pts
2nd Jason Moujally 1148pts
3rd Paul Leven 760pts
4th Sal Kreidie 360pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Alex Boulossa 780pts
2nd Mark Quitadamo 780pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 736pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 400pts
CIRCUIT
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Brett Douglas 240pts
2nd Mark Glew 198pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 178pts
4th Stephen Meacham 169pts
5th John Hollett 158pts
6th Gavin Cox 142pts
7th Frank Williams 138pts
8th Shaun Bailey 132pts
9th Bradley Elbourn 100pts
10th Fawzi Beshay 99pts
11th Travis Goodear 94pts
12th Adriel Dupavillon 88pts
13th Sebouh Bahadourian 40pts
Pro/Am Stock Runabout
1st Jordan Heaton 233pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 197pts
3rd Paul Bazeley 197pts
4th Ash Kendall 151pts
5th Tyler Johnson 135pts
6th Sal Kreidie 96pts
7th Jason Moujally 79pts
8th Brendon Limbert 78pts
9th Josh Hill 76pts
10th Mark Quitadamo 33pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Ash Kendall 240pts
2nd Jenna Johnston 154pts
3rd Josie Cotterel 154pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Stephen Meacham 202pts
2nd Frank Williams 178pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 144pts
4th Rob Bray 120pts
5th Nick Burns 120pts
6th Sebouh Bahadourian 96pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Les Cooke 228pts
2nd Seb Birch 214pts
3rd Scott Phillips 187pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 184pts
5th Nick Burns 86pts
6th Rob Bray 39pts
Junior Lites Ski
1st Cooper Beekman 240pts
2nd Skyy Cavanagh 212pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 187pts
4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 173pts
5th Chloe Martin 160pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski
1st Tom Aiken 240pts
2nd Jett Cavanagh 202pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 202pts
4th Blair Pomery 158pts
5th Anthony Murphy 154pts
6th Taylor Porter 138pts
7th Connor Tsakissiris 129pts
8th Alex Youings 114pts
9th Ben Giblett 106pts
10th Travis Craft 105pts
Pro/Am Veterans Lites Ski
1st Brian Colreavy 221pts
2nd Danielle Porter 204pts
3rd Doug Porter 200pts
4th Mike King 159pts
5th Andrew Martin 141pts
6th Jason Cavanagh 139pts
7th Les Cooke 118pts
Pro/Am Stock 1500 Ski
1st Jett Cavanagh 219pts
2nd Blair Pomery 209pts
3rd Doug Porter 182pts
4th Tom Aiken 163pts
Pro/Am Modified Ski
1st Jake Barker 233pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 219pts
3rd Debbie Barker 192pts