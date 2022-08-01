Taiga Orca Electric Jet Ski revealed at Sydney Boat Show
The world’s first electric PWC, the Taiga Orca has made a surprise appearance at this years Sydney International Boat Show. The sensational Canadian based newcomer is hoping to capitalise on being first to market with a completely new electric jet ski and is planning a full scale launch in Australia for 2023. The Taiga Orca on display is the top of the range carbon-fibre composite boasting 160hp peak power output but alas no battery pack or electric motor to view on the pre-production display model. With 2 other models in the range (Sport and Performance) the 3 model lineup all share the same body shape and hull design with the Sport outputing restricted 90hp peak power while the Orca Carbon and Orca Performance both claim peak power output of 160hp. In terms of size the Taiga Orca has similar dimensions to the entry level Sea-Doo Trixx or Yamaha EX. Charging for the 23kWh sealed lithium-ion batttery is via 240v household output or Taiga fast chargers. Expected retail is $38,000 for the top of the line Taiga Orca Carbon Edition ex trailer and registration fees.