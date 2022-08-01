Taiga Orca Electric Jet Ski revealed at Sydney Boat Show

JETSKI WATERCRAFT OZPWC

Welcome to the meeting place for all jetski, waverunner, sea-doo and personal watercraft enthusiasts. Whether you are brand new to the thrill of owning and riding the latest wickedly fast watercraft or finally seen the sense of using your jetski watercraft to join the growing number using it for fishing, a long time owner who has followed the transition of jetski watercraft from 1 person standups to 300+hp family runabouts, a seasoned racer who lives for the adrenalin rush of competition or you just enjoy pottering around your local bay or river OZPWC welcomes you. We are lucky to live in the best part of the world with a coastline the envy of the world. We support the safe use of PWC and encourage everyone to have respect for everyone enjoying the outdoors whether they are on the water or not. We are proud to have the support of Kawasaki Motors Australia in bringing you up to date news, jetski racing and information from the jetski world as it relates to our part of the world in Australia. Do also make sure you join us on Facebook and Instagram (search OZPWC) as we often make updates there when we update the website. Thanks for visiting !!