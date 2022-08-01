2023 AJSBA Nationals Announced

The AJSBA is excited to announce that the 2023 AJSBA Nationals has been confimed for 24 – 26th March 2023 at Lions Park, Eleebana, NSW.

Whats even better news is that Lions Park, Eleebana has been locked in until 2026, that’s 4 years of Nationals!!

We have been busy liasing with our neighbours in NZJSBA and overseas to be able to strategically plan our calendar to work within the dates with NZ Nationals, Thailand World, IJSBA world Finals and before the international circuit resumes. This will allow multiple international riders from across the globe to participate in what will be an awesome return for the AJSBA Nationals after a 3 year hiatus due to global cicumstances outside our control.

On behalf of the AJSBA, we would like to thank the NSW PWC for their assistance with locking in the location. As some of you are aware, it’s a huge task to plan this event, we have been quietly planning this for a few months now behind the scenes and are super happy we can finally share the news with you all !!