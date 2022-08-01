New 2022 Kawasaki Jet Skis at the Sydney Boat Show
Great to drop by the Kawasaki Jet Ski display today, new 2022 Ultra 310LX and Ultra 310LX-S are looking amazing. The flagship Supercharged luxury Ultra 310LX is especially impressive with Smart Reverse with Deceleration, Jetsound Audio System, Rear View Camera, Full Color TFT Screen, Accent lights, Multi-mount deck rails, Large rear deck and 3-Person Luxury Ergo adjustable seat bringing the highest quality and features to the Kawasaki Jet Ski range. The Ultra 310LX-S is the Luxury-Sport model equipped with Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration, TFT screen, Large Rear Deck, Rear View Camera and Multi-Mount Deck Rails. Check them out on Level 4 and see the full range at the Sydney International Boat Show Darling Harbour.