2x WORLD CHAMPION 2022 – Jayden Richardson

2 WORLD CHAMPION Titles just weeks after Jayden Richardson turned 15.

This experience was planned to be a learning curve for Jayden to learn and grow, not only as a jet ski racer but to connect with the jet ski community and like minded kids that are truly passionate about the sport. Little did we know he would take every single piece of advice he was given by so many of the greats in the sport and apply all of it, which in return saw him go from strength to strength.

Jayden has been very fortunate to have been surrounded by an amazing team of people that we can’t thank enough for the support they have given him to get him to this point. Those people are:

Tom Aiken and Jarod Martin @ Wax Racing Products for the phenomenal job you have done building Jayden’s World Finals Ski. The dedication and time you put in to ensuring the ski was just right for Jayden’s style of racing and performing at it’s best was incredible.

Craig Maudsley @ Australian Jetski Parts (AJSP) for your ongoing support and ensuring logistics ran smoothly. Being their supporting Jayden meant so much to him.

Rapid @ Rapid Fab (Qld) Pty Ltd for all you continued support and always getting the job done with precision.

Darren Attard @ JETPILOT Australia for always ensuring he has the best attire available on the market.

Joey Pearce @ Joeys Marine ( Marine 1 ) for your incredible work on getting Jayden’s ski to reach optimal performance in the Havasu conditions.

Kyle Kennedy and Tanya Kennedy @ Worx Racing Components for ensuring Jayden’s ski safely arrived and was sent back as well. We can’t thank you enough for all your help, support and hospitality you gave us over the time we were there.

Craig Milne @ Zoomed Images for the fantastic posters you made for Jayden and amazing images you have captured of him doing what he loves most.

Taylor Curtis and Dana Curtis @ TC Freeride for all your help and support over the time we were there. From day one making us feel so welcome and introducing us to the most amazing community of people in the sport. The life long friendships the whole family have made will be treasured for ever. We miss you all already.

A special thank you to all of our family and friends and the Australian JetSki community that sent well wishes to Jayden during his time in Lake Havasu USA. A special thank you to Mia for being your brothers biggest supporter.

Ijsba World Finals – Thank you to every official that put in a massive amount of work each and every day to make this event possible.

Most importantly we set out for an adventure to let the kids experience what JetSkiing is all about – a community of friendships supporting each other which would continue on throughout their lives.

Jayden we are so proud of how hard you worked to turn your wildest dreams into reality.