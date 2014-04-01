Lake Macquarie to host 2018 Australian Watercross Championships June 8-10

FIVE-TIME professional world jet-ski champion Kevin Reiterer will headline a world class field of PWC racers on Lake Macquarie at the weekend of June 8 to 10.

Reiterer, 26, of Austria, will contest the 2018 WSM Australian Watercross Championships, at Eleebana.

Australian Jet Sports Boating Association president Mark Glew said Reiterer was the jet-ski racing “equivalent” of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

“Since turning pro in 2008, Kevin has won countless races around the globe including five world titles in the premier pro ski class,” Mr Glew said.

“The Austrian will be aboard the Jetsport Asia Australia-sponsored Kawasaki SXR1500 built by Newcastle Jet Ski Centre.”

Reiterer was introduced to jet-skis by his father, Thomas, at age five. The next year his parents bought him his first jet-ski.

On board with Kevin Reiterer in Sharjah

At age 15, Reiterer was picked up by the Austrian Hydrospace Factory Racing Team, and first started travelling the world to compete.

It was then that he dreamed of becoming the best in the world. He scored his first world title at age 17, and has added another four to prove it was no fluke.

“I want to be remembered in being beyond beliefs by doing what I love,” Reiterer said on his website.

Mr Glew said Lake Macquarie would be buzzing over the three-day event.

“In addition to Australia’s best, the event will play host to several of the sports international superstars,” he said.

They will include Kylie Ellmers (New Zealand) a nine-time world title competitor and UIM pro GP1 ski rider; Tayne Lemon (New Zealand) a world title winner with another two world title podium finishes; and Ou Moeut Saly (Cambodia), a UIM pro GP1 ski rider.

Among the leading Australian racers will be Paul Leven, the Australian pro GP runabout champion, two-time world title winner James Masterton; and five-time Australian endurance champion Christian D’agostin.

The action starts on Friday, June 8, with practice from 2pm to 4.30pm

On Saturday, June 9, there will be racing from 9am to 4.30pm.

And on Sunday, June 10, the racing is scheduled from 9am to 4pm.

Eleebana Lions Park will be the home base for the event, which is supported by Lake Macquarie City Council.

