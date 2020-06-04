Kawasaki Jet Skis now with 5 YEAR WARRANTY

The Kawasaki Jet Ski product range has been an essential part of the Kawasaki brand for 47 years. The Jet Ski has captured imaginations and pushed Kawasaki evolution through the development of supercharged engines and four-stroke stand up products.

Kawasaki Motors Australia (KMA) stand behind the quality of the Jet Ski range. In a ground-breaking initiative, Kawasaki will lead the industry and implement a 5 year warranty on all new Jet Ski products. The 5 year warranty will apply to all Jet Ski units imported by KMA and sold through the Kawasaki dealership network.

WHEN DOES THE 5 YEAR WARRANTY START?

The 5 year Kawasaki warranty will come into effect from 1st June 2020.

WHAT MODELS ARE ELIGIBLE?

All new Kawasaki Jet Ski Models imported by Kawasaki Motors Australia and sold by Authorised Kawasaki Jet Ski Dealers.

This includes the following units:

Jet Ski Ultra 310LX Jet Ski Ultra 310X Jet Ski Ultra 310R

Jet Ski STX 160X Jet Ski STX 160LX Jet Ski Ultra LX

Visit https://newcastlejetskicentre.com.au/ for your new Jet Ski – now with 5 Year Warranty!

Newcastle Jet Ski Centre

1/218 Macquarie Road, Warners Bay NSW 2282

Phone: (02) 4956 9110