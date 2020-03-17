AJSP NSW WATERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS ROUND 3 RESULTS
Forecast conditions for race day were dreary with rain but it never arrived. The race site at Chipping Norton Lakes in Sydney turned it on big time for what eventuated as the last and final round of the Australian Jet Ski Parts NSW Watercross Series. Barely 2 days after a fantastic round 3 Liverpool Council revoked the authority for Round 4 scheduled for 5 April due to the large number of people expected to attend and concerns with limiting the spread of Covid-19. So with the cancellation of the Rafferty’s Resort round back in February the 5 round series became a 3 round series and Chipping Norton Lakes became pivotal in deciding the NSW Series Champions.
Biggest number of entries for the season guaranteed plenty of action in Circuit and Enduro with the usual hardcore Melbourne crew of Kylie Ellmers and Cliff Ellmers joined by new VJSBA President Alex Youings in Lites Ski and Joel Vandercamp in Rookie Limited Runabout. Special guest for Round 3 was Jetsports West President Grant Busby taking on the role of Race Director.
Thanks to Australian Jet Ski Parts for coming on as naming rights sponsor, and supporting sponsors Marina Bayside, Jetpilot, Watercraft Network, Sebu Hair and Poiseidon Water Safety. Thanks as always for the hard work put in by President Matt Skelly, VP Angie Shanahan and Secretary Jess Burns and the rest of the NSWPWC Committee, scorers, helpers and everyone who lends a hand for a great series albeit cut shorter than normal. Stay tuned for the Overall Series Results.
RESULTS ROUND 3
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Luca Sandrin 780pts
2nd Stephen Meacham 780pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 736pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 708pts
5th Jay Hughes 700pts
6th Matthew Flewitt 696pts
7th Adriel Dupavillon 688pts
8th Fawzi Beshay 360pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Joel Vanderkamp 780ts
2nd Josh Hill 780pts
3rd Hayden Perks 720pts
4th Wayne Cauchi 720pts
5th Andrew Gordon 712pts
6th Tyler Johnson 700pts
7th Aaron Daley 692pts
8th Jason Mawbey 676pts
9th Keitysouk Phatbouty 340pts
10th Christopher John 332pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Jason Moujally 780pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 780pts
3rd Josh Hill 736pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 800pts
2nd Danny Moujally 740pts
3rd Paul Leven 728pts
4th Justin Cooke 712pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 700pts
6th Rob Bray 380pts
7th Josh Micallef 352pts
8th Matthew Skelly 348pts
9th Kylie Ellmers 340pts
CIRCUIT
Junior Lites Ski
1st Dean Krouskos 173pts
2nd Skyy Cavanagh 166pts
3rd Paul Moujally 134pts
4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 132pts
5th Pete Krouskos 117pts
6th Chloe Martin 115pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski
1st Tom Aiken 180pts
2nd Blair Pomery 142pts
3rd Scott Hunt 139pts
4th Ben Giblett 139pts
5th Anthony Murphy 126pts
6th Taylor Porter 105pts
7th Ryan Hunt 90pts
8th Alex Youings 87pts
9th Stephanie Magrios 81pts
10th Jett Cavanagh 66pts
Pro/Am Veteran Lites Ski
1st Daniele Porter 180pts
2nd Doug Porter 154pts
3rd Jason Cavanagh 144pts
4th Mike King 127pts
5th Darren Stapleton 121pts
6th Scott Hunt 99pts
7th Shayne Hunt 96pts
Pro/Am Stock 1500 Ski
1st Tom Aiken 180pts
2nd Anthony Murphy 159pts
3rd Ben Giblett 144pts
4th Doug Porter 122pts
5th Blair Pomery 84pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Darryl Apps 168pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 166pts
3rd Andrew Gordon 134pts
4th Adriel Dupavillon 125pts
5th Gavin Cox 124pts
6th Sebouh Bahadourian 114pts
7th Matthew Flewitt 105pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 180pts
2nd Jason Moujally 149pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 144pts
4th Josh Hill 120pts
5th Ash Kendall 118pts
6th Tyler Johnson 111pts
7th Sebouh Bahadourian 105pts
8th Scott Gibbens 39pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 166pts
2nd Rob Bray 161pts
3rd Adam Mourad 127pts
4th Sal Kreidie 124pts
5th Justin Cooke 111pts
6th Theo Van De Pitte 106pts
7th Paul Leven 99pts
8th Ash Kendall 79pts
9th Shaun Bailey 66pts
10th Scott Gibbens 54pts
11th Josh Micallef 27pts
12th Josie Cotterell 20pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Cliff Ellmers 173pts
2nd Paul Leven 161pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 149pts