AJSP NSW WATERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS ROUND 3 RESULTS

Forecast conditions for race day were dreary with rain but it never arrived. The race site at Chipping Norton Lakes in Sydney turned it on big time for what eventuated as the last and final round of the Australian Jet Ski Parts NSW Watercross Series. Barely 2 days after a fantastic round 3 Liverpool Council revoked the authority for Round 4 scheduled for 5 April due to the large number of people expected to attend and concerns with limiting the spread of Covid-19. So with the cancellation of the Rafferty’s Resort round back in February the 5 round series became a 3 round series and Chipping Norton Lakes became pivotal in deciding the NSW Series Champions.

Biggest number of entries for the season guaranteed plenty of action in Circuit and Enduro with the usual hardcore Melbourne crew of Kylie Ellmers and Cliff Ellmers joined by new VJSBA President Alex Youings in Lites Ski and Joel Vandercamp in Rookie Limited Runabout. Special guest for Round 3 was Jetsports West President Grant Busby taking on the role of Race Director.

Thanks to Australian Jet Ski Parts for coming on as naming rights sponsor, and supporting sponsors Marina Bayside, Jetpilot, Watercraft Network, Sebu Hair and Poiseidon Water Safety. Thanks as always for the hard work put in by President Matt Skelly, VP Angie Shanahan and Secretary Jess Burns and the rest of the NSWPWC Committee, scorers, helpers and everyone who lends a hand for a great series albeit cut shorter than normal. Stay tuned for the Overall Series Results.

RESULTS ROUND 3

ENDURANCE

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Luca Sandrin 780pts

2nd Stephen Meacham 780pts

3rd Raymond Bennett 736pts

4th Sebouh Bahadourian 708pts

5th Jay Hughes 700pts

6th Matthew Flewitt 696pts

7th Adriel Dupavillon 688pts

8th Fawzi Beshay 360pts

Rookie Limited Runabout

1st Joel Vanderkamp 780ts

2nd Josh Hill 780pts

3rd Hayden Perks 720pts

4th Wayne Cauchi 720pts

5th Andrew Gordon 712pts

6th Tyler Johnson 700pts

7th Aaron Daley 692pts

8th Jason Mawbey 676pts

9th Keitysouk Phatbouty 340pts

10th Christopher John 332pts

Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Jason Moujally 780pts

2nd Sal Kreidie 780pts

3rd Josh Hill 736pts

Pro/Am GP Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 800pts

2nd Danny Moujally 740pts

3rd Paul Leven 728pts

4th Justin Cooke 712pts

5th Theo Van De Pitte 700pts

6th Rob Bray 380pts

7th Josh Micallef 352pts

8th Matthew Skelly 348pts

9th Kylie Ellmers 340pts

CIRCUIT

Junior Lites Ski

1st Dean Krouskos 173pts

2nd Skyy Cavanagh 166pts

3rd Paul Moujally 134pts

4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 132pts

5th Pete Krouskos 117pts

6th Chloe Martin 115pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski

1st Tom Aiken 180pts

2nd Blair Pomery 142pts

3rd Scott Hunt 139pts

4th Ben Giblett 139pts

5th Anthony Murphy 126pts

6th Taylor Porter 105pts

7th Ryan Hunt 90pts

8th Alex Youings 87pts

9th Stephanie Magrios 81pts

10th Jett Cavanagh 66pts

Pro/Am Veteran Lites Ski

1st Daniele Porter 180pts

2nd Doug Porter 154pts

3rd Jason Cavanagh 144pts

4th Mike King 127pts

5th Darren Stapleton 121pts

6th Scott Hunt 99pts

7th Shayne Hunt 96pts

Pro/Am Stock 1500 Ski

1st Tom Aiken 180pts

2nd Anthony Murphy 159pts

3rd Ben Giblett 144pts

4th Doug Porter 122pts

5th Blair Pomery 84pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Darryl Apps 168pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 166pts

3rd Andrew Gordon 134pts

4th Adriel Dupavillon 125pts

5th Gavin Cox 124pts

6th Sebouh Bahadourian 114pts

7th Matthew Flewitt 105pts

Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Nik Pazanin 180pts

2nd Jason Moujally 149pts

3rd Sal Kreidie 144pts

4th Josh Hill 120pts

5th Ash Kendall 118pts

6th Tyler Johnson 111pts

7th Sebouh Bahadourian 105pts

8th Scott Gibbens 39pts

Pro/Am Limited Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 166pts

2nd Rob Bray 161pts

3rd Adam Mourad 127pts

4th Sal Kreidie 124pts

5th Justin Cooke 111pts

6th Theo Van De Pitte 106pts

7th Paul Leven 99pts

8th Ash Kendall 79pts

9th Shaun Bailey 66pts

10th Scott Gibbens 54pts

11th Josh Micallef 27pts

12th Josie Cotterell 20pts

Pro/Exp GP Runabout

1st Cliff Ellmers 173pts

2nd Paul Leven 161pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 149pts