Australian Nationals crowns 2019 Champions
PRO/AM STOCK ENDURANCE
1st Place – Mitch Wayt
PRO GP ENDURANCE
1st Place – Brett Douglas
JUNIOR LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Dean Krouskos
NOVICE LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Blair Pomery
PRO/EXP LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Tayne Lemon
AM 1500 LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jett Cavanagh
NOVICE STOCK RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Nik Pazanin
PRO/AM NATURALLY ASPIRATED CIRCUIT
1st Place – Stephen Meacham
PRO/AM REC LITES CIRCUIT
1st Place – Justin Cooke
WOMENS LIMITED RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jamie-Lee Spence
PRO/EXP STOCK RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Mitch Wayt
PRO/AM LIMITED RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Mark Quitadamo
ALL STARS CIRCUIT
1st Place – Liam OHalloran
PRO MODIFIED SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jake Barker
PRO GP RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Paul Leven
