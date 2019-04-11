Australian Nationals crowns 2019 Champions

PRO/AM STOCK ENDURANCE
1st Place – Mitch Wayt
PRO GP ENDURANCE
1st Place – Brett Douglas

JUNIOR LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Dean Krouskos
NOVICE LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Blair Pomery
PRO/EXP LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Tayne Lemon
PRO/EXP LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Tayne Lemon
AM 1500 LITES SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jett Cavanagh
NOVICE STOCK RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Nik Pazanin

PRO/AM NATURALLY ASPIRATED CIRCUIT
1st Place – Stephen Meacham
PRO/AM REC LITES CIRCUIT
1st Place – Justin Cooke
WOMENS LIMITED RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jamie-Lee Spence
PRO/EXP STOCK RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Mitch Wayt
PRO/AM LIMITED RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Mark Quitadamo
ALL STARS CIRCUIT
1st Place – Liam OHalloran
PRO MODIFIED SKI CIRCUIT
1st Place – Jake Barker
PRO GP RUNABOUT CIRCUIT
1st Place – Paul Leven

Click here for full gallery

Share this post on:

Google+ Linkedin Reddit Tumblr+ @Email to

Tags :