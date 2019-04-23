2019 Australian Nationals – results, gallery and video

The 2019 AJSBA Australian Nationals have been run and won and what a great event it was. Hosted by the NSWPWC on the shores of the magnificent Lake Macquarie at Warners Bay the 3 day event crowned Champions in 12 classes including 2 Endurance events.

Blessed with great weather the biggest event of the year attracted over 100 entries including a dozen talented internationals from New Zealand (Tayne Lemon, Corban Farnley, Caleb Hurrell, Matt Dermot, Chris Farnley, Mitch Farnley, Shane Hurrell, Darryl Dermott, Simon Meadowcroft, Jason Donothorn); Spain (Nacho Guardiola Sea-Doo Central); and Estonia (Marten Manni – Jet Ski World).

See below for full results and check out the full gallery of pics here.

Click here for the full gallery of pics

RESULTS

Congratulations to the 2019 Australian Watercross Champions!

PRO/AM Stock Endurance

1st Place – # 16a Mitch Wayt

2nd Place – #14 Matt Daley

3rd Place – #999 Sal Kreidie

4th Place – #271 Paul Mullens

5th Place – #106 Sebouh Bahadourian

6th Place – #63 Garry Craft

7th Place – #156 Sean Berghofer

PRO GP Endurance

1st Place – #71 Brett Douglas

2nd Place – #143 Josh Micallef

3rd Place – #22 Mark Quitadamo

4th Place – #28 Stephen Meacham

5th Place – #711 Chinni Rao

6th Place – #200 Paul Bazeley

7th Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers

8th Place – #555 Cliff Ellmers

9th Place – #197 Adam Mourad

Junior Lites Ski Circuit

1st Place – #333 Dean Krouskos

2nd Place – #25 Corban Farnley

3rd Place – #225 Caleb Hurell

4th Place – #15 Matt Dermott

5th Place – #18 Cooper Beekman

6th Place – #165 Travis Craft

7th Place – #695 Skyy Cavanagh

8th Place – #15 Bryce Pomery

9th Place – #188 Tamzyn Cavanagh

Novice Lites Ski Circuit

1st Place – #64 Blair Pomery

2nd Place – #654 Ben Giblett

3rd Place – #180 Jai Stewart

4th Place – #100 Taylor Porter

5th Place – #102 Beau White

PRO/EXP Lites Ski Circuit

1st Place – #15 Tayne Lemon

2nd Place – #101 Jett Cavangh

3rd Place – #43 Joel Barry

4th Place – #21 Jake Beekman

5th Place – #225 Brian Colreavy

6th Place – #24 Byron Lewis

7th Place – #18 Chris Farnley

8th Place – #23 Mitch Farnley

9th Place – #47 Shane Hurell

10th Place – #41 Emma Harris

11th Place – #20 Guy Greenland

12th Place – #25 Clyde Grant

PRO/AM Mod Lites Ski Circuit

1st Place – #15 Tayne Lemon

2nd Place – #333 Darrel Dermott

3rd Place – #25 Clyde Grant

4th Place – #44 Simon Meadowcroft

5th Place – #98 Alex Youings

6th Place – #113 Justin Cooke

AM 1500 Lites Ski Circuit

1st Place – #101 Jett Cavanagh

2nd Place – #21 Jake Beekman

3rd Place – #57 Austin OHalloran

4th Place – #14 Matt Daley

5th Place – #190 Blair Pomery

PRO Modified Ski Circuit

1st Place – #36 Jake Barker

2nd Place – #43 Joel Barry

3rd Place – #53 Marten Mani

4th Place – #37 Jason Donothorn

5th Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers

6th Place – #33 Daniel Piana

7th Place – #15 Tayne Lemon

8th Place – #36 Nacho Guardiola

9th Place – #3 Tony Grey

10th Place – #41 Emma Harris

PRO/AM Rec Lites Circuit

1st Place – #113 Justin Cooke

2nd Place – #808 Jules Bahadourian

3rd Place – #26 Darryl Apps

PRO/AM Naturally Aspirated Circuit

1st Place – #28 Stephen Meacham

2nd Place – #84 Justin Latham

3rd Place – #153 Raymond Bennett

4th Place – #225 Brian Colreavy

5th Place – #47 Mark Glew

6th Place – #524 Gavin Cox

7th Place – #74 Brett Whittaker

8th Place – #82 Scott Phillips

9th Place – #318 Matthew Skelly

10th Place – #26 Darryl Apps

11th Place – #89 Julian Spencer

Novice Stock Runabout Circuit

1st Place – #40 Nik Pazanin

2nd Place – #271 Paul Mullens

3rd Place – #999 Sal Kreidie

4th Place – #214 Ash Kendall

5th Place – #106 Seb Bahadourian

6th Place – # 63 Garry Craft

DQ – #619 Jordan Heaton

PRO/EXP Stock Runabout Circuit

1st Place – #16 Mitch Wayt

2nd Place – #200 Paul Bazeley

3rd Place – #318 Matt Skelly

PRO/AM Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Place – #22 Mark Quitadamo

2nd Place – #164 Nick Burns

3rd Place – #105 Rob Bray

4th Place – #68 Sam Kajtezovic

5th Place – #197 Adam Mourad

6th Place – #28 Stephen Meacham

7th Place – #318 Matt Skelly

8th Place – #106 Jules Bahadourian

Womens Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Place – #81 Jamie-Lee Spence

2nd Place – #35 Jenny Harrison

3rd Place – #214 Ash Kendall

4th Place – #106 Jules Bahadourian

5th Place – #416 Jess Burns

All Stars Circuit

1st Place – #126 Liam OHalloran

2nd Place – #13 Les Cooke

3rd Place – # 333 Grant Busby

4th Place – #36 Deb Barker

5th Place – #44 Simon Meadowcroft

6th Place – #100 Doug Porter

7th Place – #188 Jason Cavanagh

PRO GP Runabout

1st Place – #1 Paul Leven

2nd Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers

3rd Place – #16 Mitch Wayt

4th Place – #164 Nick Burns

5th Place – #110 Seb Birch

6th Place – # 82 Scott Phillips

7th Place – #44 Rob White

8th Place – #81 Bailey Cunningham

9th Place – #71 Brett Douglas