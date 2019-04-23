2019 Australian Nationals – results, gallery and video
The 2019 AJSBA Australian Nationals have been run and won and what a great event it was. Hosted by the NSWPWC on the shores of the magnificent Lake Macquarie at Warners Bay the 3 day event crowned Champions in 12 classes including 2 Endurance events.
Blessed with great weather the biggest event of the year attracted over 100 entries including a dozen talented internationals from New Zealand (Tayne Lemon, Corban Farnley, Caleb Hurrell, Matt Dermot, Chris Farnley, Mitch Farnley, Shane Hurrell, Darryl Dermott, Simon Meadowcroft, Jason Donothorn); Spain (Nacho Guardiola Sea-Doo Central); and Estonia (Marten Manni – Jet Ski World).
See below for full results and check out the full gallery of pics here.
Click here for the full gallery of pics
RESULTS
Congratulations to the 2019 Australian Watercross Champions!
PRO/AM Stock Endurance
1st Place – # 16a Mitch Wayt
2nd Place – #14 Matt Daley
3rd Place – #999 Sal Kreidie
4th Place – #271 Paul Mullens
5th Place – #106 Sebouh Bahadourian
6th Place – #63 Garry Craft
7th Place – #156 Sean Berghofer
PRO GP Endurance
1st Place – #71 Brett Douglas
2nd Place – #143 Josh Micallef
3rd Place – #22 Mark Quitadamo
4th Place – #28 Stephen Meacham
5th Place – #711 Chinni Rao
6th Place – #200 Paul Bazeley
7th Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers
8th Place – #555 Cliff Ellmers
9th Place – #197 Adam Mourad
Junior Lites Ski Circuit
1st Place – #333 Dean Krouskos
2nd Place – #25 Corban Farnley
3rd Place – #225 Caleb Hurell
4th Place – #15 Matt Dermott
5th Place – #18 Cooper Beekman
6th Place – #165 Travis Craft
7th Place – #695 Skyy Cavanagh
8th Place – #15 Bryce Pomery
9th Place – #188 Tamzyn Cavanagh
Novice Lites Ski Circuit
1st Place – #64 Blair Pomery
2nd Place – #654 Ben Giblett
3rd Place – #180 Jai Stewart
4th Place – #100 Taylor Porter
5th Place – #102 Beau White
PRO/EXP Lites Ski Circuit
1st Place – #15 Tayne Lemon
2nd Place – #101 Jett Cavangh
3rd Place – #43 Joel Barry
4th Place – #21 Jake Beekman
5th Place – #225 Brian Colreavy
6th Place – #24 Byron Lewis
7th Place – #18 Chris Farnley
8th Place – #23 Mitch Farnley
9th Place – #47 Shane Hurell
10th Place – #41 Emma Harris
11th Place – #20 Guy Greenland
12th Place – #25 Clyde Grant
PRO/AM Mod Lites Ski Circuit
1st Place – #15 Tayne Lemon
2nd Place – #333 Darrel Dermott
3rd Place – #25 Clyde Grant
4th Place – #44 Simon Meadowcroft
5th Place – #98 Alex Youings
6th Place – #113 Justin Cooke
AM 1500 Lites Ski Circuit
1st Place – #101 Jett Cavanagh
2nd Place – #21 Jake Beekman
3rd Place – #57 Austin OHalloran
4th Place – #14 Matt Daley
5th Place – #190 Blair Pomery
PRO Modified Ski Circuit
1st Place – #36 Jake Barker
2nd Place – #43 Joel Barry
3rd Place – #53 Marten Mani
4th Place – #37 Jason Donothorn
5th Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers
6th Place – #33 Daniel Piana
7th Place – #15 Tayne Lemon
8th Place – #36 Nacho Guardiola
9th Place – #3 Tony Grey
10th Place – #41 Emma Harris
PRO/AM Rec Lites Circuit
1st Place – #113 Justin Cooke
2nd Place – #808 Jules Bahadourian
3rd Place – #26 Darryl Apps
PRO/AM Naturally Aspirated Circuit
1st Place – #28 Stephen Meacham
2nd Place – #84 Justin Latham
3rd Place – #153 Raymond Bennett
4th Place – #225 Brian Colreavy
5th Place – #47 Mark Glew
6th Place – #524 Gavin Cox
7th Place – #74 Brett Whittaker
8th Place – #82 Scott Phillips
9th Place – #318 Matthew Skelly
10th Place – #26 Darryl Apps
11th Place – #89 Julian Spencer
Novice Stock Runabout Circuit
1st Place – #40 Nik Pazanin
2nd Place – #271 Paul Mullens
3rd Place – #999 Sal Kreidie
4th Place – #214 Ash Kendall
5th Place – #106 Seb Bahadourian
6th Place – # 63 Garry Craft
DQ – #619 Jordan Heaton
PRO/EXP Stock Runabout Circuit
1st Place – #16 Mitch Wayt
2nd Place – #200 Paul Bazeley
3rd Place – #318 Matt Skelly
PRO/AM Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Place – #22 Mark Quitadamo
2nd Place – #164 Nick Burns
3rd Place – #105 Rob Bray
4th Place – #68 Sam Kajtezovic
5th Place – #197 Adam Mourad
6th Place – #28 Stephen Meacham
7th Place – #318 Matt Skelly
8th Place – #106 Jules Bahadourian
Womens Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Place – #81 Jamie-Lee Spence
2nd Place – #35 Jenny Harrison
3rd Place – #214 Ash Kendall
4th Place – #106 Jules Bahadourian
5th Place – #416 Jess Burns
All Stars Circuit
1st Place – #126 Liam OHalloran
2nd Place – #13 Les Cooke
3rd Place – # 333 Grant Busby
4th Place – #36 Deb Barker
5th Place – #44 Simon Meadowcroft
6th Place – #100 Doug Porter
7th Place – #188 Jason Cavanagh
PRO GP Runabout
1st Place – #1 Paul Leven
2nd Place – #553 Kylie Ellmers
3rd Place – #16 Mitch Wayt
4th Place – #164 Nick Burns
5th Place – #110 Seb Birch
6th Place – # 82 Scott Phillips
7th Place – #44 Rob White
8th Place – #81 Bailey Cunningham
9th Place – #71 Brett Douglas