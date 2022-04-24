JetskiBuddy with a mission for safer Jet Ski rentals
The Jetski Buddy is a new plug and play system that piggybacks the jetski factory wiring and uses Geofencing and proximity collision prevention to make rental fleet management safer and easier than ever before.
Jetski Buddy has these main features:
- Avoid crashes and accidentals by constantly monitoring the distance between your jet skis. If jet skis are too close to each other, the system will alert the user and slows down and limits speed. The system will resume normal controls once the jet skis are a safe distance apart.
- Allows you to set up an operation area where your watercraft will operate by scanning a location tag and then riding around an area to establish a parameter, which will be stored by the system. If any of your jet skis leave the established area, the user will be alerted and their speed will be limited until they are back in the established area.
- Before every rental, simply scan a time tag that tells the system how many minutes the rental is for. The system will begin alerting the user that their time is almost up in the last 5 minutes. Should the user exceed their time limit, their speed will be limited so that they are forced to come back.
- Each individual function (Collision Prevention, Geofencing and Timer) can be easily turned on or off by scanning a tag, which allows for maximum flexibility to accommodate occasions like free jet ski rides or jet ski tours/safaris. Keeping only the Collision prevention function on with Geofence and Timer off is ideal for friends and family riders.
- Turning off Collision Prevention on the jet ski tour guide’s machine allows the guide to quickly get to riders at full speed, while rider jet skis will still recognize the guide’s jet ski and will have their speed cut off if they don’t keep apart from the guide or other riders.
- The distance at which the collision prevention starts can be easily adjusted by scanning a tag to suit different conditions.
- The dial switch (colored blue on top of the main Jetski Buddy unit) allows users to change the cut off speed to suit different conditions to ensure optimal operation.
- Time and function tags are universally compatible with all Jetski Buddy units, so one set of tags will work for your entire fleet.
The JetskiBuddy ensures that your customers will never be in a situation that could result in fines, injuries, or property damage.
Check out jetskibuddy.com.au for more info