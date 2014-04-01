NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 5 Results

CIRCUIT

Junior Ski Lites

1st Dean Krouskos 180pts

2nd Bryce Pomery 154pts

3rd Skyy Cavanagh 149pts

4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 129pts



Pro/Am Ski Lites

1st Jake Beekman 180pts

2nd Scott Hunt 144pts

3rd Brian Colreavy 144pts

4th Jett Cavanagh 137pts

5th Ben Giblett 117pts

6th Michael McMillan 109pts

7th Jai Stewart 105pts

8th Mike King 82pts

9th Jason Cavanagh 79pts

10th Taylor Porter 76pts

11th Beau White 72pts



Pro/Am Modified Ski

1st Jett Cavanagh 60pts

2nd Jake Beekman 53pts

3rd Blair Pomery 48pts

4th Austin OHalloran 43pts

5th Michael Stevens 39pts

6th James Xuereb 36pts

7th Matt Daley 33pts

8th Liam OHalloran 30pts

9th Brian Colreavy 27pts



Pro/Am Recreational Lites

1st Darryl Apps 180pts

2nd Bradley Elbourn 149pts

3rd Jules Bahadourian 144pts

4th Matthew Skelly 53pts



Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 149pts

3rd Mark Glew 149pts

4th Darryl Apps 125pts

5th Gavin Cox 123pts

6th Matthew Sharman 106pts

7th Chris Wright 102pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Rob Bray 108pts

2nd Adam Mourad 103pts

3rd Jason Moujally 101pts

4th Nik Pazanin 89pts

5th Sal Kreidie 79pts

6th Yianni Emerzidis 78pts

7th Tyler Johnson 66pts



Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout

1st Jenny Harrison 120pts

2nd Jules Bahadourian 101pts

3rd Ash Kendall 101pts

4th Jess Burns 86pts



Pro/Am Limited Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 120pts

2nd Paul Leven 101pts

3rd Nick Burns 101pts

4th Rob Bray 86pts

5th Jordan Heaton 76pts

6th Sal Kreidie 69pts

7th Sam Kajtezovic 66pts

8th Sebouh Bahadorian 57pts

9th Adam Mourad 51pts

10th Matthew Skelly 33pts



Pro/Exp GP Runabout

1st Nick Burns 113pts

2nd Mark Quitadamo 103pts

3rd Paul Leven 101pts

4th Corey Styles 91pts

5th Matthew Skelly 39pts



ENDURANCE



Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Raymond Bennett 800pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 748pts

3nd Adriel Dupavillon 748pts

4th Fawzi Beshay 712pts

5th Bradley Elbourn 704pts



Rookie Limited Runabout

1st Alex Boulossa 800pts

2nd Ash Kendall 760pts

3rd Tyler Johnson 736pts

4th Andrew Percincula 362pts

5th Christopher Theo 358pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Jason Moujally 780pts

2nd Sal Kreidie 780pts

3rd Yianni Emerzidis 730pts

4th Sebouh Bahadourian 720pts

5th Jenny Harrison 368pts

6th Adam Mourad 352pts



Pro/Am GP Runabout

1st Joshua Micallef 800pts

2nd Paul Leven 760pts

3rd Rob Bray 724pts

4th Mark Quitadamo 720pts

5th Chinni Rao 368pts

6th Matthew Skelly 358pts

7th Sean Berghofer 358pts

Thanks to the NSWPWC for results.