NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 5 Results
NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 5 Results
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 180pts
2nd Bryce Pomery 154pts
3rd Skyy Cavanagh 149pts
4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 129pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Jake Beekman 180pts
2nd Scott Hunt 144pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 144pts
4th Jett Cavanagh 137pts
5th Ben Giblett 117pts
6th Michael McMillan 109pts
7th Jai Stewart 105pts
8th Mike King 82pts
9th Jason Cavanagh 79pts
10th Taylor Porter 76pts
11th Beau White 72pts
Pro/Am Modified Ski
1st Jett Cavanagh 60pts
2nd Jake Beekman 53pts
3rd Blair Pomery 48pts
4th Austin OHalloran 43pts
5th Michael Stevens 39pts
6th James Xuereb 36pts
7th Matt Daley 33pts
8th Liam OHalloran 30pts
9th Brian Colreavy 27pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Darryl Apps 180pts
2nd Bradley Elbourn 149pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 144pts
4th Matthew Skelly 53pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 149pts
3rd Mark Glew 149pts
4th Darryl Apps 125pts
5th Gavin Cox 123pts
6th Matthew Sharman 106pts
7th Chris Wright 102pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Rob Bray 108pts
2nd Adam Mourad 103pts
3rd Jason Moujally 101pts
4th Nik Pazanin 89pts
5th Sal Kreidie 79pts
6th Yianni Emerzidis 78pts
7th Tyler Johnson 66pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Jenny Harrison 120pts
2nd Jules Bahadourian 101pts
3rd Ash Kendall 101pts
4th Jess Burns 86pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 120pts
2nd Paul Leven 101pts
3rd Nick Burns 101pts
4th Rob Bray 86pts
5th Jordan Heaton 76pts
6th Sal Kreidie 69pts
7th Sam Kajtezovic 66pts
8th Sebouh Bahadorian 57pts
9th Adam Mourad 51pts
10th Matthew Skelly 33pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Nick Burns 113pts
2nd Mark Quitadamo 103pts
3rd Paul Leven 101pts
4th Corey Styles 91pts
5th Matthew Skelly 39pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Raymond Bennett 800pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 748pts
3nd Adriel Dupavillon 748pts
4th Fawzi Beshay 712pts
5th Bradley Elbourn 704pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Alex Boulossa 800pts
2nd Ash Kendall 760pts
3rd Tyler Johnson 736pts
4th Andrew Percincula 362pts
5th Christopher Theo 358pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Jason Moujally 780pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 780pts
3rd Yianni Emerzidis 730pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 720pts
5th Jenny Harrison 368pts
6th Adam Mourad 352pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Joshua Micallef 800pts
2nd Paul Leven 760pts
3rd Rob Bray 724pts
4th Mark Quitadamo 720pts
5th Chinni Rao 368pts
6th Matthew Skelly 358pts
7th Sean Berghofer 358pts
Thanks to the NSWPWC for results.