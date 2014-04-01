NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 5 rounds

Season Points after 5th and final Round

CIRCUIT

Junior Ski Lites

1st Dean Krouskos 293pts

2nd Bryce Pomery 255pts

3rd Skyy Cavanagh 178pts

4th Blair Pomery 161pts

5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 125pts



Pro/Am Ski Lites

1st Brian Colreavy 245pts

2nd Jett Cavanagh 209pts

3rd Scott Hunt 209pts

4th Ben Giblett 203pts

5th Jai Stewart 196pts

6th Tom Aiken 120pts

7th Jimmy Pitsakis 94pts

8th Mike King 93pts

9th Jason Cavanagh 80pts

10th Beau White 79pts

11th Michael McMillan 69pts

12th Jake Beekman 60pts

13th Michael Stevens 36pts

14th Shayne Hunt 24pts

15th Taylor Porter 24pts

16th Blair Pomery 20pts



Pro/Am Modified Ski

1st Austin OHalloran 235pts

2nd Liam OHalloran 203pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 120pts

4th Jake Barker 113pts

5th Nacho Guardiola 113pts

6th Jett Cavanagh 99pts

7th Blair Pomery 91pts

8th Tom Aiken 60pts

9th Scott Hunt 53pts

10th Jake Beekman 53pts

11th Byron Lewis 43pts

12th Michael Stevens 39pts

13th James Xuereb 36pts

14th Justin Cooke 33pts

15th Matt Daley 33pts

16th Brian Colreavy 27pts



Pro/Am Recreational Lites

1st Darryl Apps 288pts

2nd Jules Bahadourian 230pts

3rd Matthew Skelly 144pts

4th Greg Hack 139pts

5th Joshua Micallef 60pts

6th Bradley Elbourn 53pts

7th Jason Moujally 53pts

8th Michael Carpenteri 39pts



Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Raymond Bennett 255pts

2nd Darryl Apps 231pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 225pts

4th Mark Glew 168pts

5th Jason Moujally 103pts

6th Gavin Cox 75pts

7th Chris Wright 72pts

8th Mark Quitadamo 60pts

9th Joshua Micallef 53pts

10th Brian Colreavy 39pts

11th Greg Hack 33pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Nik Pazanin 264pts

2nd Rob Bray 259pts

3rd Adam Mourad 247pts

4th Sal Kreidie 208pts

5th Jason Moujally 144pts

6th Ash Deadman 87pts

7th Yianni Emerzidis 36pts

8th Tyler Johnson 33pts



Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout

1st Ash Kendall 257pts

2nd Jules Bahadourian 250pts

3rd Jenny Harrison 223pts

4th Jess Burns 129pts

5th Irene Vasilas 89pts

6th Rebecca Walker 82pts

7th Carina Henessey 48pts

8th Jess Coman 43pts



Pro/Am Limited Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 286pts

2nd Nick Burns 260pts

3rd Sam Kajtezovic 193pts

4th Sebouh Bahadourian 173pts

5th Jordan Heaton 130pts

6th Matthew Skelly 124pts

7th Rob Bray 86pts

8th Theo Van De Pitte 72pts

9th Bailey Cunningham 53pts

10th Paul Leven 53pts

11th Shaun Bailey 48pts

12th Adam Lawn 39pts

13th Sal Kreidie 36pts

14th Stephen Meacham 33pts

15th Sean Berghofer 29pts

16th Greg Hack 29pts

17th Adam Mourad 27pts



Pro/Exp GP Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 281pts

2nd Nick Burns 265pts

3rd Paul Leven 230pts

4th Matthew Skelly 187pts

5th Kylie Ellmers 106pts

6th Corey Styles 72pts

7th Cliff Ellmers 67pts

8th Bailey Cunningham 48pts

9th Greg Hack 39pts

10th Mark Glew 39pts



ENDURANCE

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Nik Pazanin 1910pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 1894pts

3rd Fawzi Beshay 1882pts

4th Matthew Sharman 1462pts

5th Chris Wright 726pts

6th Jason Moujally 718pts

7th Rob Bray 380pts

8th Mark Glew 352pts

9th Gavin Cox 352pts

10th Bradley Elbourn 352pts



Rookie Limited Runabout

1st Alex Boulossa 1910pts

2nd Ash Kendall 1868pts

3rd Andrew Percincula 1530pts

4th Christopher Theo 758pts

5th Stephen Meacham 380pts

6th Tyler Johnson 368pts

7th Liam Tomkins 360pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Sal Kreidie 1902pts

2nd Adam Mourad 1884pts

3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 1796pts

4th Jason Moujally 1180pts

5th Ash Deadman 736pts

6th Yianni Emerzidis 728pts

7th Jess Coman 714pts

8th Joshua Micallef 352pts

9th Jenny Harrison 348pts



Pro/Am GP Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 1938pts

2nd Rob Bray 1876pts

3rd Chinni Rao 1810pts

4th Paul Leven 1780pts

5th Joshua Micallef 1148pts

6th Kylie Ellmers 1066pts

7th Cliff Ellmers 1032pts

8th Theo Van De Pitte 718pts

9th Sean Berghofer 704pts

10th Shaun Bailey 702pts

11th Matthew Skelly 348pts

Congratulations to all the NSW Champions – big thanks to the NSWPWC for all their assistance in this years Watercross Championship.