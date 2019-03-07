Newcastle Jet Ski Centre Pro-Am Stock SXR1500

A little bad weather at the New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association practice day #2 but that didn’t stop many members take advantage of some extra track time in the lead up to the 2019 Australian Watercross Nationals April 5-7 at Warners Bay Lake Macquarie. Long time club supporter Mark Perlowski from Newcastle Jet Ski Centre brought along his Pro-Am Stock legal Kawasaki SXR1500 with many taking the opportunity to ride the 160hp standup around the track for the first time. We caught up with Mark to speak a little about the available options for competition setup of the new stock class Kawasaki jetskis.