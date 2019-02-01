Social Links
NSW State Champions 2019
Congratulations to the Top 3 after 5 exciting rounds of the NSWPWC Watercross Series
CIRCUIT
JUNIOR SKI LITES: Bryce Pomery – Dean Krouskos – Skyy Cavanagh
PRO/AM SKI LITES: Jett Cavanagh – Brian Colreavy – Scott Hunt
PRO/AM MODIFIED SKI: Liam O’Halloran – Austin O’Halloran – Kylie Ellmers
PRO/AM NA RUNABOUT: Darry Apps – Raymond Bennett – Matt Sharman
PRO/AM REC LITES: Jules Bahadourian – Darryl Apps – Matthew Skelly
BEG/NOV SHOWROOM STOCK RUNABOUT: Rob Bray – Nik Pazanin – Adam Mourad
(not pictured)
PRO/AM WOMENS LIMITED RUNABOUT: Jules Bahadourian – Ash Kendall – Jenny Harrison
PRO/AM LIMITED RUNABOUT: Nick Burns – Mark Quitadamo – Sam Kajtezovic
PRO/EXP GP RUNABOUT: Nick Burns – Mark Quitadamo – Paul Leven (not pictured)
ENDURANCE
PRO/AM NA RUNABOUT: Raymond Bennett – Nik Pazinin – Fawzi Beshay
ROOKIE LIMITED RUNABOUT: Ash Kendall – Alex Boulossa – Andrew Percincula
BEG/NOV SHOWROOM STOCK RUNABOUT: Adam Mourad (not pictured) – Sal Kreidie – Seb Bahadourian
PRO/AM GP RUNABOUT: Rob Bray – Mark Quitadamo – Chinni Rao (not pictured)
Previous: NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 5 rounds
