NSW State Champions 2019

Congratulations to the Top 3 after 5 exciting rounds of the NSWPWC Watercross Series

CIRCUIT

JUNIOR SKI LITES: Bryce Pomery – Dean Krouskos – Skyy Cavanagh

PRO/AM SKI LITES: Jett Cavanagh – Brian Colreavy – Scott Hunt

PRO/AM MODIFIED SKI: Liam O’Halloran – Austin O’Halloran – Kylie Ellmers

PRO/AM NA RUNABOUT: Darry Apps – Raymond Bennett – Matt Sharman

PRO/AM REC LITES: Jules Bahadourian – Darryl Apps – Matthew Skelly

BEG/NOV SHOWROOM STOCK RUNABOUT: Rob Bray – Nik Pazanin – Adam Mourad (not pictured)

PRO/AM WOMENS LIMITED RUNABOUT: Jules Bahadourian – Ash Kendall – Jenny Harrison

PRO/AM LIMITED RUNABOUT: Nick Burns – Mark Quitadamo – Sam Kajtezovic

PRO/EXP GP RUNABOUT: Nick Burns – Mark Quitadamo – Paul Leven (not pictured)

ENDURANCE

PRO/AM NA RUNABOUT: Raymond Bennett – Nik Pazinin – Fawzi Beshay

ROOKIE LIMITED RUNABOUT: Ash Kendall – Alex Boulossa – Andrew Percincula

BEG/NOV SHOWROOM STOCK RUNABOUT: Adam Mourad (not pictured) – Sal Kreidie – Seb Bahadourian