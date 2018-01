In Sydney Harbour today the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey announced $17M in funding for Boating Now Round 2 infrastructure projects and launched the Maritime Safety Plan 2017-2021.

The Safety Plan sets the strategic direction in maritime safety over the next four years and is a ‘Supporting Plan’ in the Future Transport suite. View the Plan by clicking on the photo above or at

Maritime Safety Plan 2017-2021