December 17, 2018. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce speaking to media at North Steyne in Sydney about 11 new jet skis purchased to help patrol NSW beaches this summer. Berejiklian says the new vehicles will help save lives. Pearce says with weather predictions pointing to an extremely hot and dry summer, life savers will be on high alert. (AAP Video/Andrew Leeson)

https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/national/nsw-beach-safety-boosted-with-new-life-saving-jet-skis/video/49178a8bf840cc063808ded42218b1a4