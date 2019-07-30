RECALL: Sea-Doo GTX 230 and 300, RXT 230 and 300 and Wake PRO 230 Watercrafts MY2019











VIN (Vehicle identification number)See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

Due to inappropriate front fastener torque, the intake grate may detach from the vehicle while in use.

What are the hazards?

Riding at speeds over 88km/h without an intake grate may cause unpredictable vehicle behaviour. This may lead to occupant ejection, increasing the risk of serious injuries or death.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should immediately cease using the watercraft and contact an authorised Sea-Doo dealership to arrange a time to have their watercraft repaired, once parts are available.

To find a local Sea-Doo dealer, visit https://au.sea-doo.com/dealer-locator.htmlSupplierBombardier Recreational Products (BRP)Traders who sold this product

Where the product was sold: Nationally

1 August 2018 – 23 July 2019

