2019 Jet Ski World Series Results – Rd 1 Belgium

(July 4-7, 2019 at the Lakes of Eau d’Heure, Belgium)

Quinten Bossche – Pro Ski GP
Mohammed Burbayea – Pro Runabout GP
Pastorello Jean-Bruno – Endurance

