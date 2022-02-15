IJSBA Proof of Concept Electric Ski Category Taking Applications For 2022 Class

If you have been reading the news lately, you might have heard that the whole electric vehicle thing is moving from an alternative vehicle status to become the primary type of vehicle used in this world. There are lots of opinions and everyone can have one. However, the proliferation of EV remains strong and soon many electric trucks and SUV will be towing the watercraft to the races. Soon after, the PWC themselves will be all electric. IJSBA has already been working with a few electric manufacturers here and there but, so far, we have yet to see any of these watercrafts on the mass market. This will change and we want to be ready for it. IJSBA is relaunching our concept Electric Ski Class to invite engineers and enthusiasts to the forefront of new technology in racing. This bulletin outlines IJSBA’s plan for the introductory category.

The priority here is data collection to prepare a competition program that best integrates the eventual electric PWC into IJSBA’s existing closed course competition. A builder wanting to produce a concept electric Ski for competition at the 2022 Jettrim WGP-1 World Finals must comply with the formula below.

A Kawasaki SX-R 1500 hull must be used. This is a requirement for several reasons. First, we want all concept Ski to be uniformed in the hull and topdeck to make sure there are no outlying variables for the data we collect. SX-R hulls are available (Kommander Industries alone will have several available for those interested) and most of all, the hulls are big enough have plenty of flotation material added. Increased flotation components will be a requirement for these concept units. We want to be able to keep electric watercraft above the water for the sake of the competitors, course marshals, and the environment.

The exterior of the OEM hull (and top deck) must be maintained in shape, scale, and dimension. The interior of the hull may be modified to accept electrical components and batteries.

IJSBA will approve electrical motors and battery systems where engineered specifications are available.

Design plans must be submitted to IJSBA for approval no less than 90 days prior to World Finals and proof of construction must be submitted no less than 30 days prior to World Finals. OEM jet pumps or approved aftermarket jet pumps must be used. IJSBA may require a resume of the builder/engineer applying for the project.

Competition will take place over four days with practice and three motos each being held on a different day to allow for a full day and night of charge for each day of use.

IJSBA will require 8 participants to run this program.

This is the initial draft for the intention of moving towards a proof of concept. Please send any questions or comments relating to this bulletin to IJSBA by emailing info@ijsba.com.