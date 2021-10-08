ALL-NEW KAWASAKI ULTRA 310 JET SKI REVEALED FOR 2022

KAWASAKI’S MOST POWERFUL JET SKI SERIES GETS MORE COMFORT, MORE EQUIPMENT

The highlight of the 2022 range is the addition of three NEW MODELS; ULTRA 310X, ULTRA 310LX-S, ULTRA 310LX. The NEW models mark a significant upgrade in the features of the Kawasaki Supercharged line-up.

These new models will be available in Australia in the second quarter of 2022.

As personal watercraft innovators, it is not surprising that Kawasaki JET SKI models are known for their dominant performance and industry-leading innovations. With supercharged engines boasting 310 PS*, and race-developed hulls offering a balance of smooth performance and precise handling in both calm and rough water, the ULTRA 310 Series models have very few rivals who can match their phenomenal acceleration across a range of conditions. However, the Kawasaki engineers’ main goal for 2022 was to offer significantly more comfort and equipment. And the changes they implemented were not half-measures: everything from the deck up was completely redesigned. Newly added Launch Control Mode and power mode selection offer more options for enhanced manageability. New seats and foot well designs contribute to more comfortable ergonomics, while taller bumpers offer increased splash protection. All-new instrumentation features a 7” TFT display. Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD) enables one-handed thrust control. Class-leading storage space has been completely rethought. Multi-Mount Bars are conveniently located on the handle and aft of the rear seat. The ULTRA deck, an extended rear deck available on the 310LX-S and 310LX, offers water fans a broader platform for fun and carrying gear. On the 310LX, an all-new adjustable ERGO-FIT LXury Seat allows riders to tailor their riding position. Included among the host of new equipment are numerous PWC industry-firsts: Easy-Access Storage, the first side-access storage space; rearview camera; and the new JETSOUND 4s, the first four-speaker PWC audio system. Complimenting the increased comfort and convenience of these flagship runabouts, all-new dynamic luxury styling creates distinctive images for each of the three series models. Accent lights, another industry first, enhance the head-turning styling, while the Kawasaki River Mark – its first appearance on a JET SKI model – proudly hints at the performance and excitement that awaits.











ULTRA 310X

The “Standard” model of the Series – if any model with a 310 PS output can be called “standard” – is loaded with flagship features including the 7” TFT display, KSRD, a slim new seat, Easy- Access Storage, Easy- Access Rear Pocket, Easy-Access Cleats, Multi-Mount Bars and cup holders.

STANDARD FEATURES:

• Kawasaki Smart Reverse with deceleration

• 7”TFT full-colour display & Bluetooth connectivity

• Rearview Camera for towing & docking

• Easy-Access Cleats built-in

• Functional Storage – front, mid and rear











ULTRA 310LX-S

All the great equipment of the 310X, plus accent lights, a rearview camera and the ULTRA deck, with built-in Multi-Mount Rails. Sportily clad in Lime Green with luxury highlights, it exudes an unmistakable Kawasaki image.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

• ULTRA Deck – 200mm longer on ULTRA 310LX-S & LX

• Multi-mount rails built into the deck

• Rearview Camera & Accent Lights

ULTRA 310LX

The ULTRA 310LX is the flagship luxury model in the supercharged 310 range. All the great equipment of the 310LXS, plus JETSOUND 4s, the ERGO-FIT LXury Seat, and a stylish meter visor. With gold and brown wood tones, the 310LX offers a luxurious image unlike any JET SKI before.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

• JETSOUND 4-speaker Audio System

• ERGO-FIT LXury Seat offers 3-positions

• Stylish Meter Visor

