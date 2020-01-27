AJSP NSWPWC Season Points up to Rd 2
Season Points up to Round 2
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Fawzi Beshay 800pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 760pts
3rd Adriel Dupavillon 720pts
4th Matthew Flewitt 704pts
5th Sebouh Bahadourian 700pts
6th Luca Sandrin 368pts
7th Stephen Bungey 360pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Hayden Perks 800pts
2nd Jason Mawbey 740pts
3rd Josh Hill 736pts
4th Andrew Gordon 732pts
5th Tyler Johnson 708pts
6th Kelsey Johnson 352pts
7th Gordon Lee 344pts
8th Josie Cotterell 340pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Ash Deadman 760pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 752pts
3rd Shaun Bailey 400pts
4th Travis Craft 368pts
5th Jason Moujally 360pts
6th Sebouh Bahadourian 348pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Dany Moujally 768pts
2nd Paul Leven 768pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 740pts
4th Brett Douglas 700pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 696pts
6th Josh Micallef 380pts
7th Alex Boulossa 352pts
8th Jason Moujally 348pts
CIRCUIT
Junior Lites Ski
1st Skyy Cavanagh 113pts
2nd Tamzyn Cavanagh 99pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 87pts
4th Pete Krouskos 72pts
5th Jye Martin 53pts
6th Dean Krouskos 48pts
7th Paul Moujally 43pts
8th Chloe Martin 43pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski
1st Jett Cavanagh 120pts
2nd Tom Aiken 106pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 96pts
4th Scott Hunt 86pts
5th Blair Pomery 72pts
6th Anthony Murphy 72pts
7th Ben Giblett 69pts
8th Taylor Porter 63pts
9th Ryan Hunt 54pts
10th Jai Stewart 24pts
11th Jimmy Pitsakis 24pts
12th Stephanie Magrios 22pts
13th Beau White 20pts
Pro/Am Veteran Lites Ski
1st Jason Cavanagh 113pts
2nd Brian Colreavy 108pts
3rd Doug Porter 96pts
4th Mike King 78pts
5th Kylie Ellmers 48pts
6th Daniele Porter 43pts
7th Darren Stapleton 36pts
8th Shayne Hunt 36pts
9th David Scullard 33pts
10th Andrew Martin 33pts
Pro/Am Stock 1500 Ski
1st Blair Pomery 120pts
2nd Tom Aiken 101pts
3rd Doug Porter 101pts
4th Anthony Murphy 43pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Darryl Apps 108pts
2nd Gavin Cox 103pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 96pts
4th Greg Hack 89pts
5th Adriel Dupavillon 84pts
6th Matthew Flewitt 66pts
7th Sebouh Bahadourian 57pts
8th Andrew Gordon 39pts
9th Matthew Skelly 39pts
10th Brett Douglas 30pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 113pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 96pts
3rd Ash Deadman 91pts
4th Ash Kendall 84pts
5th Sebouh Bahadourian 72pts
6th Tyler Johnson 66pts
7th Jason Moujally 60pts
8th Shaun Bailey 39pts
9th Gary Craft 27pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Ash Kendall 60pts
2nd Josie Cotterell 53pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Rob Bray 120pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 91pts
3rd Josh Micallef 82pts
4th Nick Burns 80pts
5th Ash Kendall 75pts
6th Josh Hill 69pts
7th Theo Van De Pitte 60pts
8th Paul Bazeley 53pts
9th Shaun Bailey 48pts
10th Josie Cotterell 30pts
11th Jason Moujally 27pts
12th Matthew Skelly 24pts
Pro/Expert GP Runabout
1st Paul Leven 120pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 106pts
3rd Rob Bray 82pts
4th Nick Burns 48pts
5th Cliff Ellmers 48pts
6th Paul Bazeley 43pts
7th Greg Hack 36pts
8th Matthew Skelly 33pts
With thanks to the NSWPWC – next round 9 Feb 2020 – Rafferty’s Resort Cams Wharf.