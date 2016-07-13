Discerning watercraft enthusiasts know better than to fall for flashy graphics splashed over questionable engineering when they can have the perfect blend of performance and top-of-the-line quality backed by years of know-how from the people who introduced the sport of personal watercraft recreation in the first place, Kawasaki.

The 2015 Jet Ski ULTRA 310LX PWC gives those experienced enthusiasts exactly what they want: the ultimate combination of class-leading power, precise handling and superior luxury.

Key Features

New Jetsound Audio System

NEW JETSOUND audio system, a first in personal watercraft, allows riders to listen to music while riding. For those who feel life is better with a soundtrack when blasting across the water on a supercharged Jet Ski, the new Jetsound audio system is for you!

The audio system was jointly developed with ASA Electronics (makers of Jensen). Standard equipment on the Ultra 310LX, the system includes an amp and audio controller (built into the handle), and two speakers (positioned below the mirrors).

The amp is rated at 20W (x 2 channels); max 40W x 2 channels. The speakers are rated at 30W each; max 60W x 2

The system is compatible with iPod and iPhone, other smartphones, and other audio players that have a stereo pin jack output and provide files in MP3 format. The system can also play music files from a USB memory stick.

The waterproof aluminium case in the glove box is provided for playback from a USB memory stick. The system can handle USB memory sticks up to 4GB. For iphone / iPod use, connect with the equipped stereo pin jack (3.5mm). A water resistant storage case is provided standard and is compatible with models / sizes up to iPhone 4S.

310 Horsepower Supercharged Engine

UPGRADED 1,498cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine makes 10 additional horsepower through reduced mechanical loss, improved efficiency. The Eaton TVS constant-displacement supercharger and liquid-cooled intercooler provide instant and consistent boost for outstanding performance throughout the rev range.

NEW heat-resistant plastic intake manifold is reshaped for improved low-mid range power

NEW cast pistons feature additional ring land V-grooves for better oil retention

Hardened nickel 33.4mm intake and 28.3mm exhaust valves offer superior reliability

Two-layer oil cooler offers efficient cooling

Large cam chain increases reliability in a supercharged engine application

Reinforced crankcase adds to engine’s durability and reliability

NEW fuel pump provides greater fuel flow volume for increased power and better fuel efficiency

NEW thicker water jackets improve cooling performance

Check valve system between the cylinder jacket and water muffler shuts water flow off above 2,000 rpm, to keep the cooling water inside the cylinder jacket for optimum cooling performance

NEW piston cooling oil jets increased from one jet per piston to two jets per piston for increased piston cooling

NEW oil pan features additional baffle plates to prevent oil slosh during tight turns or extreme acceleration/deceleration

NEW crankcase oil return holes are enlarged for quicker oil return to the oil pan

*Horsepower measured in PS at the crankshaft under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary.

Strong, Light Hull Design – Superb in Calm and Rough Water

Designed to emulate the performance of Kawasaki’s IJSBA championship-winning race machines, the reinforced inner bow is extremely light with ample strength to handle the engine’s power output.

Exemplary straight-line tracking and responsive handling in both calm and rough-water conditions set performance benchmarks for the class. The lower hull is specially designed to distribute the engine and power delivery loads over a wide area.

Deep-V hull design enables a steep bank angle for motorcycle-like turning performance. This reduces the lateral G-loads imposed on riders during turns, allowing them to better concentrate on riding. The 22.5° V-angle at the bottom of the hull helps reduce unwanted spinouts during sharp turns. This all assists in delivering the neutral handling and turning characteristics for which Kawasaki JET SKI watercraft are famous.

The bottom of the hull slants upward steeply from the center section to the bow, so the 310LX can penetrate swells and waves with less shock, pushing through waves rather than bouncing over them at high speeds. Integrated sponsons extend from the hull, providing wallow-free straight-line performance and contributing significantly to the 310LX’s excellent manoeuvrability while helping to retain the narrow hull design.