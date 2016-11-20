Yamaha’s new for 2017 GP1800 is at the top of its game

The decision to re-incarnate the GP moniker in the Yamaha Waverunner line up with the GP 1800 is testimony to how important this ski is to Yamaha. Designed for closed course racing and high performance junkies this new VX hulled Waverunner carries less weight (348kg) courtesy of the NanoXcell2 hull and deck construction, a 160mm pump and the 1.8L tried and tested 4-cylinder SVHO supercharged motor – the result, big gains in power to weight ratio and subsequent eye watering performance on the water. Add in electric TRIM and the advanced RiDE dual handlebar controls that give it stopping power and exceptional maneuverability and you have a ski destined to take its place at the top of the Waverunner lineup and sure to capture a big slice of the hard fought high performance ski market.

On the water the handling is predictable and confidence inspiring at any speed, the 2 step seat keeps you planted with no risk of sliding back on the seat under hard acceleration, it turns as hard as you can hold on with exceptional grunt out of the corners for an absolutely thrilling ride, the only possible drawback is the lack an equivalent Sea-doo style ‘Ergolock’ system to reduce upper body fatigue in hard cornering but that’s nothing some race fitness couldn’t fix if you are serious about closed course competition.

New GP1800 comes in either Azure Blue metallic or Torch Red Metallic and both look amazing. Other features include security, low rpm mode, watertight storage, dual mirrors, reboarding step, multi-function instrumentation, automatic electronic bilge system and tow hook. At a RRP of $20,990 you are getting an exceptional high performance watercraft and Yamaha have certainly done justice to the GP legacy with this very exciting new addition to the Waverunner fleet.