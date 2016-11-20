Yamaha’s 2017 EX watercraft redefines its entry level range

Sea-doo have been credited extensively with shaking up the entry level watercraft market with the launch of its cheap and playful Spark in late 2013 – redefining what was possible by offering up a lightweight, easy-to-ride and affordable watercraft. Now Yamaha are positioned to carve up a slice of the pie with the launch of its entry level EX and EX Deluxe Waverunners competing first and foremost on affordability with a sub 10k rrp on the EX making it a strong challenger to the Spark while offering 3 seater capability, storage and great performance from its new compact 1049cc three-cylinder TR-1 engine.

As you would expect the true entry level EX has trimmed the features right back and does not include the left handlebar RiDE reverse throttle or electric trim whereas the EX Deluxe has RiDE but no trim. Both feature full fibreglass hull and deck which together with the 100hp engine accounts for the added 70kg weight disadvantage over the 90hp Polytec plastic Spark but you get a conventional watercraft look and feel.

Add in bigger fuel capacity of 52l, reduced fuel consumption and a heavier rider capacity of 220kg and there are definite points of interest that discerning buyers will be weighing up in choosing their budget watercraft.

On the water the performance from the TR-1 engine is quite surprising with good acceleration and a top speed of approximately 80kph with a hull that performs all things relatively well considering a lack of trim.

All in all these stylish new watercraft will solidify a complete range for Yamaha, not quite as light and nimble as the Spark but fantastic value for a full size three seater and perfect for budget conscious buyers, newbies, rental companies or as an additional family ski. EX is priced at $9899 with the EX Deluxe coming in at $12,799.