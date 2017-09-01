Yamaha to launch SeaScooters

LOS  ANGELES,  California,  August  30th,  2017  —  Yamaha  Parts  and  Accessories,  a  division  of  Yamaha  Motor  Corporation,   U.S.A.,  has  collaborated  with  leading  consumer  products  manufacturer  and  distributor  Sport  Dimension  Inc.  to  deliver  a  line  of   industry  leading,  Dive  Propulsion  Vehicles  (DPV).    The  Dive  Propulsion  Vehicles  (DPVs),  more  commonly  known  as  Sea   Scooters,  are  incredibly  fun  recreational  water  products  used  by  families,  resort  guests  and  professional  divers  alike  in  both   fresh  and  salt  water.

The  deal  was  brokered  by  IMG,  Yamaha’s  licensing  agent  in  North  America,  on  behalf  of  the  master  licensee,  Sport  Dimension   Inc.,  a  privately  held,  California-­based  worldwide  manufacturer  and  distributor  of  outdoor  related  consumer  products  will  serve   as  the  Sales,  Marketing,  Design  and  Distribution  arm  for  this  collection  in  the  Americas.  

“Supporting  our  customers  with  an  assortment  of  Yamaha  accessories  post  purchase  is  an  important  aspect  of  the  consumer   experience.  The  Yamaha  Sea-­Scooter  enhances  that  connection  with  our  brand  and  promotes  the  Yamaha  lifestyle  of  family  fun   on  the  water,”  said  Charter  Foster,  Licensing  Manager,  Yamaha  Motor  Corporation,  U.S.A.  “Sport  Dimension  Inc.  reflects  many   of  Yamaha’s  core  values  and  are  considered  best  in-­class  due  to  their  high  quality  product  designs  and  patented  technologies.”

The  Sea-­Scooter,  a  high  performance,  portable  and  easy  handling  dive  propulsion  vehicle,  features  proprietary  battery   technology  for  prolonged  use,  is  lightweight,  easy  to  carry  and  promotes  activities  in  fresh  or  salt  water  recreation.  

“Our  primary  goal  in  this  collaboration  will  be  to  put  Yamaha  Sea-­Scooter  products  in  the  forefront  of  specialty,  sporting  goods   and  mass  worldwide  customers  who  have  a  rich  partnership  history  with  Yamaha  and  its  family  of  products”  said  Sport   Dimension  President,  Kurt  Rios.  

All  Yamaha  Sea-­Scooters  are  local  safety  standard  compliant,  color  matched  to  Yamaha’s  industry  leading  WaveRunners®  and   will  be  distributed  through  various  channels  and  are  available  for  purchase  on  September  20th,  2017  at  the  official  Yamaha  Sea   Scooter  website  www.yamahaseascooters.com.  

