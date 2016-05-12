Wasserjet 600c Twin Rotary breaks cover at the Sydney International Boat Show

The innovative 180hp Supercharged Wasserjet rotary was a surprise reveal at the Sydney International Boat Show in Sydney from 30 July-3 Aug 2015. It was the first time the supercharged version of the twin rotary has been seen fitted to a stock Superjet hull.

Check the video below to hear Matt Daley from Jetsports Australia talk some specs on the new engine.

Wasserjet engines are charge cooled. They use the intake air for cooling and lubrication of its main components. There is no crankcase oil and only 4 moving parts, making the engine extremely light and giving it a huge power to weight ratio which exceeds that of a conventional 2 stroke engine. Another advantage is that due to the long timings and high exhaust temperature, any oil entering the combustion chamber burns almost without residue. Emissions of a Wankel can be as low as 1% of comparable 2 stroke engines and a levels close to that of a 4 stroke.