Sydney Jetski re-birthing racket smashed

Police have arrested three men and seized a number of vehicles and boats as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged re-birthing racket in south-west Sydney.

Strike Force Eastcote – a joing operation between the Marine Area Command and the State Crime Command’s Property Crime Squad – commenced in February 2016 to investigate the alleged re-birthing of stolen cars, jet skis and vessels across Sydney.

Following ongoing inquiries, about 7am today (Tuesday 14 Feb 2017) officers from the Marine Area Command – with assistance from the Property Crime Squad, Public Order and Riot Squad, and Region Enforcement Squad – executed four search warrants at properties in Punchbowl, Wiley Park, Milperra and Greenacre.

While searching the respective properties police seized three vehicles and two boats as well as a number of engine parts that they will allege had been stolen during previous incidents.

All the items seized will now undergo further forensic examination.

Three men – aged 22, 29 and 32 – were arrested during the operation and taken to local police stations, where they continue to assist police with their inquiries.

To date, Strike Force Eastcote has seized 12 jet skis, eight boats, and four cars as part of their ongoing investigations.

Police will allege in court the re-birthing racket involved the stealing of cars and vessels, after which identifying registration details were subsequently altered, and the vehicles were resold for profit.

Investigations into the matters are continuing and charges are expected to be laid.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/