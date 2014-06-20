Sea-Doo, the world’s number 1 watercraft

Sea-Doo continues to go from strength to strength and grow its ever expanding consumer base in Australia and New Zealand beyond the 61% market share*. Putting it into perspective, that’s double as much market share as the closest competition.

With the continued innovation with new model line up, new technologies and designs taking riding to the next level, it’s simply no surprise that 6 out of every 10 watercraft, sold in Australia and New Zealand are Sea-Doo.

Whether it’s a family looking to play all weekend, friends spending endless hours wake boarding or racers looking for every advantage on the course, there is a Sea-Doo for everyone. The entry level Sea-Doo Spark continues to attract new entrants to the sport with its affordability and ease of use. The latest introduction in the performance segment with the new 300hp model (available only on the RXP-X / RXT-X and GTI LTD) combines the industry’s best power-to-weight ratio with handling and control like nothing else on the water. In between these two segments, Sea-Doo offers specific products for the recreational and luxury market and is the only watercraft manufacturer with a specific watercraft designed for towing sports in two models with the Wake 155 and the Wake Pro 215.

BRP success in the watercraft industry comes from continuous innovation and the commitment to move the industry forward. This year BRP reclaimed its leadership in innovation by introducing the second generation of the intelligent Brake and Reverse system that dramatically slows the watercraft 48.75m sooner than a watercraft without iBR.

Unmatched comfort and control has been achieved by the introduction of the exclusive Sea-Doo Ergolock (available in RXP-X, GTX and Wake pro models). With a narrower seat and deep knee pockets, it results in a more natural and comfortable riding position that improves control in any condition. The rest of the range has received a redesign of the storage area, providing up to three times the overall storage volume.

The confidence and success of Sea-Doo in Australia and New Zealand is supported by an extensive and experienced dealer network that provides best in class customer service.

As the industry leaders, Sea-Doo network continues to facilitate the entry to the sports with demo days, reinforces the responsible rider programme with community activities and ensures customers are experts on the product with customer VIP nights.

Organizations such as Surf Life Saving Australia recognise the quality and build of Sea-Doo and have been choosing Sea-Doo as their watercraft of preference for over 7 years.

For more comfort, confidence and fun only experienced on a Sea-Doo, visit your nearest BRP Sea-Doo dealer.

