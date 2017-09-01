Sea-Doo announces 2018 lineup

BRP (TSX:DOO) announces an entirely new platform for select models in its 2018 Sea-Doo lineup of personal watercraft. With BRP’s obsession to provide the best consumer experience possible, this innovative platform transforms the onboard experience and extends the possibilities of activities riders can do with a Sea-Doo personal watercraft. The new platform, which sets the industry benchmark for its stability and control, is available on seven models across the Sea-Doo GTX, RXT and WAKE PRO families.

To ensure consumers maximum comfort, the new personal watercraft has a smart reconfigurable rear seat that transforms the watercraft into an onboard living room. It changes quickly from a 3-seat configuration to a flat lounge area, where two people can face each other for a picnic lunch. When removed, the larger, flatter rear deck makes reboarding easier and more stable. Now people can enjoy more time on the water to relax and soak in the surroundings.

Adding to the onboard experience is the industry’s first manufacturer-installed, truly waterproof, Bluetooth audio system. With a simple swipe of a finger, riders can now enjoy their favorite playlists on this powerful stereo while relaxing on their PWC rear deck, for a full experience. There is also improved storage to allow people to enjoy longer-period on the water and have a full day of fun. The storage includes a waterproof, shockproof compartment for a phone with USB charger, as well as direct-access front storage with no standing required.

“This new Sea-Doo platform brings the personal watercraft to the next level,” said Bernard Guy, SVP Global Product Strategy at BRP. “Everything was ingeniously designed and built to enhance the consumer experience on water. Riding a Sea-Doo watercraft is fun, with this new platform, we extend the exhilaration.”

The platform stability and control

The new platform’s stability and control starts with a lower center of gravity, which provides more confidence in rough water, at high speeds, and with three passengers*. It is also wider for easier reboarding and movement around the watercraft. Combine those with a new, deep-V hull that increases performance in rough water and provides better control while cornering, and you’ve got the best of all worlds.

In addition to the new platform, BRP also unveiled a Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX 3-UP with extended seat and rear platform. It maintains the same level of fun as the hugely-successful 2-UP model launched last year, but with an additional passenger and tow sports capability. Pulling off tricks is so easy and so much fun across the entire lineup, you’ll never want the day to end. Simply put, it’s the most versatile entry-level watercraft ever built.

There are additional enhancements across the entire 2018 Sea-Doo family, including Performance, Luxury, Tow Sports, and Recreation segments. Find out more about the complete 2018 lineup, including product specs and additional technical information, at www.seadoo.com.

With the widest selection of models in the industry, BRP offers the right Sea-Doo to fit any adventure, at a price that makes it possible**.

*Based on BRP internal testing

**Based on information found on manufacturers websites