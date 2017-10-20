Rip’N Ride X – The final chapter

After a decade in which it established itself on the world stage as one of the premier Freeride events in the world the Rip’N Ride closed out its 10th and final show in style at Cronulla Beach in the south of Sydney on the weekend of 28 Oct 2017. Started by Butch Pfrengle and a few mates as a fun day out with like minded freeriders, Butch took the reigns and guided it bigger and better every year cultivating huge support by the aftermarket industry and drawing in Yamaha Motor Australia who for several years, have given away a brand new Yamaha Superjet as the major draw prize in the legendary Northies presentations held on the Saturday night following competition. This year the Superjet was won by Grant Busby from WA. There are rumours the event may continue in new hands into the future, we’ll have to wait and see but a massive effort from Butch and friends that put Freeride on the map in Australia – congratulations on an awesome journey! Check the pics from the event below.