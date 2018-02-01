RESULTS: NSWPWC AQUAX RD 3 – 18 Feb 2018

Rec Lites Enduro

1st Joshua Micallef 780pts

2nd Anthony Di Pietro 780pts

3rd Jason Moujally 728pts

4th Cliff Ellmers 368pts

5th Matthew Skelly 352pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Endurance

1st Raymond Bennett 780pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 780pts

3rd Matthew Sherman 736pts

Pro GP Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 800pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 760pts

3rd Mark Quitadamo 728pts

4th Matt Tyler 728pts

5th Danny Moujally 700pts

6th Paul Leven 692pts

7th Joshua Micallef 352pts

Pro/Am Limited Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 800pts

2nd Dave Vella 760pts

3rd Matt Tyler 728pts

4th Mark Quitadamo 720pts

5th Paul Leven 692pts

6th Joshua Micallef 360pts

7th Ashley Deadman 340pts

Rookie Limited Endurance

1st Sean Berghofer 800pts

2nd Robert Bray 760pts

3rd Dave Helleman 728pts

4th Bruno Gullaci 720pts

5th Sebouh Bahadourian 712pts

6th Jules Bahadourian 692pts

7th Manuel Vassallo 348pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Endurance

1st Zac Lo Presti 800pts

2nd Sal Kreidie 760pts

3rd Phillip Borg 736pts

Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Blair Pomery 168pts

2nd Austin Ohalloran 166pts

3rd Bryce Pomery 134pts

4th Dean Krouskos 132pts

5th Jai Stewart 126pts

6th Thomas Gentle 111pts

Amateur Limited Circuit

1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts

2nd Nick Burns 159pts

3rd Sam Kajtezovic 139pts

4th Matthew Skelly 134pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Jordan Heaton 173pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 161pts

3rd Zac Lo Presti 139pts

4th Luke James 125pts

5th Irene Vasilas 92pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 180pts

2nd Michael Stevens 159pts

3rd Michael McMillan 148pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit

1st Shaun Bailey 166pts

2nd Cliff Ellmers 163pts

3rd Jason Moujally 144pts

4th Matthew Skelly 139pts

Pro/Am Ski Modified Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 120pts

2nd Scott Hunt 106pts

Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 166pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 161pts

3rd Nick Burns 156pts

4th Paul Leven 129pts

Pro Limited Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 173pts

2nd Nick Burns 166pts

With thanks to New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association