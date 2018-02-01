RESULTS: NSWPWC AQUAX RD 3 – 18 Feb 2018
Rec Lites Enduro
1st Joshua Micallef 780pts
2nd Anthony Di Pietro 780pts
3rd Jason Moujally 728pts
4th Cliff Ellmers 368pts
5th Matthew Skelly 352pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Endurance
1st Raymond Bennett 780pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 780pts
3rd Matthew Sherman 736pts
Pro GP Endurance
1st Mitch Wayt 800pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 760pts
3rd Mark Quitadamo 728pts
4th Matt Tyler 728pts
5th Danny Moujally 700pts
6th Paul Leven 692pts
7th Joshua Micallef 352pts
Pro/Am Limited Endurance
1st Mitch Wayt 800pts
2nd Dave Vella 760pts
3rd Matt Tyler 728pts
4th Mark Quitadamo 720pts
5th Paul Leven 692pts
6th Joshua Micallef 360pts
7th Ashley Deadman 340pts
Rookie Limited Endurance
1st Sean Berghofer 800pts
2nd Robert Bray 760pts
3rd Dave Helleman 728pts
4th Bruno Gullaci 720pts
5th Sebouh Bahadourian 712pts
6th Jules Bahadourian 692pts
7th Manuel Vassallo 348pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Endurance
1st Zac Lo Presti 800pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 760pts
3rd Phillip Borg 736pts
Junior Ski Lites Circuit
1st Blair Pomery 168pts
2nd Austin Ohalloran 166pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 134pts
4th Dean Krouskos 132pts
5th Jai Stewart 126pts
6th Thomas Gentle 111pts
Amateur Limited Circuit
1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts
2nd Nick Burns 159pts
3rd Sam Kajtezovic 139pts
4th Matthew Skelly 134pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit
1st Jordan Heaton 173pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 161pts
3rd Zac Lo Presti 139pts
4th Luke James 125pts
5th Irene Vasilas 92pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit
1st Jett Cavanagh 180pts
2nd Michael Stevens 159pts
3rd Michael McMillan 148pts
Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit
1st Shaun Bailey 166pts
2nd Cliff Ellmers 163pts
3rd Jason Moujally 144pts
4th Matthew Skelly 139pts
Pro/Am Ski Modified Circuit
1st Kylie Ellmers 120pts
2nd Scott Hunt 106pts
Pro GP Runabout Circuit
1st Mitch Wayt 166pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 161pts
3rd Nick Burns 156pts
4th Paul Leven 129pts
Pro Limited Circuit
1st Mitch Wayt 173pts
2nd Nick Burns 166pts
With thanks to New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association