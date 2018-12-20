NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 1 Results
11 November 2018 – Chipping Norton Lakes (Round 1)
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 120pts
2nd Bryce Pomery 101 pts
3rd Blair Pomery 96pts
4th Tamzyn Cavanagh 87pts
5th Skyy Cavanagh 82pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Tom Aiken 120pts
2nd Jett Cavanagh 101pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 96pts
4th Scott Hunt 91pts
5th Ben Giblett 78pts
6th Jai Stewart 72pts
Pro/Am Modified/Stock 1500 Ski
1st Tom Aiken 120pts
2nd Liam OHalloran 101pts
3rd Austin OHalloran 101pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 43pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Joshua Micallef 120pts
2nd Jason Moujally 101pts
3rd Daryl Apps 96pts
4th Greg Hack 91pts
5th Michael Carpenteri 78pts
6th Jules Bahadourian 72pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Matthew Sharman 108pts
2nd Joshua Micallef 106pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 96pts
4th Jason Moujally 87pts
5th Daryl Apps 82pts
6th Greg Hack 79pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Irene Vasilas 120pts
2nd Ash Kendall 106pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 91pts
4th Jess Coman 91pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 113pts
2nd Rob Bray 113pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 91pts
4th Adam Mourad 91pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 113pts
2nd Bailey Cunningham 96pts
3rd Sam Kajtezovic 92pts
4th Matthew Skelly 91pts
5th Nick Burns 81pts
6th Theo Van De Pitte 76pts
7th Sebouh Bahadourian 75pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 108pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 106pts
3rd Bailey Cunningham 91pts
4th Paul Leven 90pts
5th Nick Burns 76pts
6th Matthew Skelly 75pts
7th Corey Styles 69pts
8th Cliff Ellmers 69pts
——————————————————————————————————————-
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Joshua Micallef 780pts
2nd Michael Carpinteri 780pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 780pts
2nd Matthew Sharman 760pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 736pts
4th Fawzi Beshay 732pts
5th Jason Moujally 712pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Andrew Percincula 800pts
2nd Alex Boullosa 736pts
3rd Ash Kendall 720pts
4th Liam Tomkins 380pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Sal Kreidie 800pts
2nd Adam Mourad 760pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 728pts
4th Jess Coman 728pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 768pts
2nd Joshua Micallef 760pts
3rd Rob Bray 760pts
4th Theo Van De Pitte 712pts
5th Kylie Ellmers 696pts
6th Cliff Ellmers 340pts
7th Shaun Bailey 348pts
8th Paul Leven 340pts
Click here to see the Round 2 results