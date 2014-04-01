NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 4 Results
10 February 2019 – Rafferty’s Resort, Cams Wharf (Round 4)
ROUND 4 RESULTS
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 180pts
2nd Bryce Pomery 159pts
3rd Skyy Cavanagh 144pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Jett Cavanagh 180pts
2nd Scott Hunt 149pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 144pts
4th Ben Giblett 125pts
5th Jai Stewart 118pts
6th Michael Stevens 111pts
7th Michael McMillan 93pts
8th Mike King 90pts
9th Beau White 71pts
10th Jason Cavanagh 51pts
11th Jimmy Pitsakis 44pts
12th Blair Pomery 43pts
Pro/Am Ski Modified
1st Nacho Guardiola 166pts
2nd Jake Barker 156pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 142pts
4th Blair Pomery 140pts
5th Jett Cavanagh 125pts
6th Austin OHalloran 108pts
7th Liam OHalloran 99pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Daryl Apps 180pts
2nd Matthew Skelly 159pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 144pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Mark Glew 173pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 152pts
3rd Daryl Apps 144pts
4th Matthew Sharman 135pts
5th Chris Wright 82pts
6th Davin Cox 43pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Adam Mourad 168pts
2nd Rob Bray 147pts
3rd Nik Pazanin 146pts
4th Jason Moujally 140pts
5th Sal Kreidie 125pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Ash Kendall 173pts
2nd Jess Burns 149pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 144pts
4th Jenny Harrison 103pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Nick Burns 166pts
2nd Mark Quitadamo 159pts
3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 144pts
4th Jordan Heaton 91pts
5th Adam Lawn 87pts
6th Sam Kajtezovic 43pts
7th Matthew Skelly 36pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts
2nd Nick Burns 159pts
3rd Paul Leven 144pts
4th Matthew Skelly 125pts
5th Mark Glew 82pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Raymond Bennett 800pts
2nd Fawzi Beshay 760pts
3rd Nik Pazanin 730pts
4th Matthew Sharman 730pts
5th Chris Wright 716pts
6th Gavin Cox 352pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Adam Mourad 800pts
2nd Jason Moujally 760pts
3rd Yianni Emerzidis 728pts
4th Sal Kreidie 720pts
5th Sebouh Bahadourian 712pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Christopher Theo 800pts
2nd Ash Kendall 740pts
3rd Andrew Percincula 380pts
4th Alex Boulossa 368pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 800pts
2nd Rob Bray 740pts
3rd Joshua Micallef 736pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 380pts
5th Chinni Rao 352pts
NEXT AND FINAL ROUND – 24 FEB 2019, RAFFERTY’S RESORT