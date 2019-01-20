NSWPWC Watercross Series – Rd 3 Results
20 January 2018 – Chipping Norton Lakes (Round 3)
Round 3 Results
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Blair Pomery 180pts
2nd Dean Krouskos 159pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 144pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Scott Hunt 173pts
2nd Brian Colreavy 166pts
3rd Jai Stewart 134pts
4th Ben Giblett 130pts
5th Jimmy Pitsakis 117pts
6th Mike King 114pts
7th Beau White 102pts
Pro/Am Modified Ski
1st Jake Barker 173pts
2nd Nacho Guardoila 166pts
3rd Austin O’Halloran 144pts
4th Byron Lewis 120pts
5th Liam O’Halloran 118pts
6th Justin Cooke 105pts
7th Kylie Ellmers 43pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Daryl Apps 180pts
2nd Jules Bahadourian 144pts
3rd Matthew Skelly 106pts
4th Greg Hack 53pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Mark Glew 166pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 163pts
3rd Daryl Apps 144pts
4th Matthew Sharman 139pts
5th Brian Colreavy 39pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 168pts
2nd Jason Moujally 142pts
3rd Ashley Deadman 139pts
4th Adam Mourad 135pts
5th Sal Kreidie 132pts
6th Rob Bray 111pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Jenny Harrison 173pts
2nd Ashley Kendall 161pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 149pts
4th Rebecca Young 129pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts
2nd Nick Burns 154pts
3rd Jordan Heaton 149pts
4th Rob Bray 125pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 112pts
6th Sam Kajtezovic 105pts
7th Greg Hack 105pts
8th Sebouh Bahadourian 96pts
9th Matthew Skelly 24pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Nick Burns 156pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 156pts
3rd Mark Quitadamo 154pts
4th Paul Leven 146pts
5th Greg Hack 39pts
6th Matthew Skelly 36pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Fawzi Beshay 800pts
2nd Rob Bray 748pts
3rd Matthew Sharman 732pts
4th Nik Pazanin 728pts
5th Raymond Bennett 700pts
6th Mark Glew 344pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Alex Boullosa 800pts
2nd Ashley Kendall 760pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Jason Moujally 800pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 736pts
3rd Ashley Deadman 732pts
4th Adam Mourad 732pts
5th Sebouh Bahadourian 720pts
6th Joshua Micallef 348pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 800pts
2nd Chinni Rao 748pts
3rd Rob Bray 732pts
4th Paul Leven 728pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 712pts
6th Kylie Ellmers 696ptsC