NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 4 rounds
Season Points after Round 4
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 233pts
2nd Bryce Pomery 202pts
3rd Blair Pomery 161pts
4th Skyy Cavanagh 130pts
5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 82pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Brian Colreavy 197pts
2nd Jett Cavanagh 166pts
3rd Ben Giblett 164pts
4th Jai Stewart 163pts
5th Scott Hunt 156pts
6th Tom Aiken 120pts
7th Jimmy Pitsakis 94pts
8th Mike King 63pts
9th Beau White 57pts
10th Jason Cavanagh 53pts
11th Michael Stevens 36pts
12th Michael McMillan 33pts
13th Shayne Hunt 24pts
14th Blair Pomery 20pts
Pro/Am Ski Modified
1st Austin O’Halloran 192pts
2nd Liam O’Halloran 173pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 120pts
4th Jake Barker 113pts
5th Nacho Guardiola 113pts
6th Tom Aiken 60pts
7th Scott Hunt 53pts
8th Byron Lewis 43pts
9th Blair Pomery 43pts
10th Jett Cavanagh 39pts
11th Justin Cooke 33pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Daryl Apps 228pts
2nd Jules Bahadourian 182pts
3rd Greg Hack 139pts
4th Matthew Skelly 101pts
5th Joshua Micallef 60pts
6th Jason Moujally 53pts
7th Michael Carpenteri 39pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Raymond Bennett 202pts
2nd Matthew Sharman 189pts
3rd Daryl Apps 188pts
4th Mark Glew 120pts
5th Jason Moujally 103pts
6th Joshua Micallef 53pts
7th Brian Colreavy 39pts
8th Chris Wright 39pts
9th Gavin Cox 36pts
10th Greg Hack 33pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 221pts
2nd Rob Bray 199pts
3rd Adam Mourad 194pts
4th Sal Kreidie 169pts
5th Jason Moujally 96pts
6th Ashley Deadman 87pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Ash Kendall 209pts
2nd Jules Bahadourian 197pts
3rd Jenny Harrison 163pts
4th Irene Vasilas 89pts
5th Jess Burns 86pts
6th Rebecca Walker 82pts
7th Carina Hennessy 48pts
8th Jess Coman 43pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 226pts
2nd Nick Burns 212pts
3rd Sam Kajtezovic 160pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 143pts
5th Matthew Skelly 100pts
6th Jordan Heaton 91pts
7th Theo Van De Pitte 72pts
8th Bailey Cunningham 53pts
9th Shaun Bailey 48pts
10th Rob Bray 43pts
11th Adam Lawn 39pts
12th Stephen Meacham 33pts
13th Greg Hack 29pts
14th Sean Berghofer 29pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitdamo 228pts
2nd Nick Burns 205pts
3rd Paul Leven 182pts
4th Matthew Skelly 148pts
5th Kylie Ellmers 106pts
6th Cliff Ellmers 67pts
7th Bailey Cunningham 48pts
8th Greg Hack 39pts
9th Mark Glew 39pts
10th Corey Styles 29pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Joshua Micallef 400pts
2nd Michael Carpenteri 380pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 1530pts
2nd Fawzi Beshay 1522pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 1494pts
4th Matthew Sharman 1462pts
5th Jason Moujally 718pts
6th Rob Bray 380pts
7th Chris Wright 358pts
8th Mark Glew 352pts
9th Gavin Cox 352pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Adam Mourad 1542pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 1522pts
3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 1444pts
4th Jason Moujally 780pts
5th Ashley Deadman 736pts
6th Jess Coman 714pts
7th Yianni Emerzidis 368pts
8th Joshua Micallef 352pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Alex Boulossa 1510pts
2nd Ash Kendall 1488pts
3rd Andrew Percincula 1168pts
4th Christopher Theo 400pts
5th Stephen Meacham 380pts
6th Liam Tomkins 360pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 1580pts
2nd Rob Bray 1516pts
3rd Chinni Rao 1106pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 1066pts
5th Paul Leven 1048pts
6th Joshua Micallef 748pts
7th Theo Van De Pitte 718pts
8th Shaun Bailey 702pts
9th Cliff Ellmers 690pts
10th Sean Berghofer 352pts