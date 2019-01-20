NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 3 rounds
Season Points after Round 3
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 173pts
2nd Blair Pomery 161pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 149pts
4th Skyy Cavanagh 82pts
5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 82pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Brian Colreavy 149pts
2nd Jai Stewart 124pts
3rd Ben Giblett 121pts
4th Tom Aiken 120pts
5th Jett Cavanagh 106pts
6th Scott Hunt 103pts
7th Jimmy Piksakis 72pts
8th Mike King 33pts
9th Beau White 29pts
10th Jason Cavanagh 29pts
11th Shayne Hunt 24pts
Pro/Am Modified Ski
1st Austin O’Halloran 156pts
2nd Liam O’Halloran 140pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 72pts
4th Jake Barker 60pts
5th Tom Aiken 60pts
6th Nacho Guardoila 53pts
7th Scott Hunt 53pts
8th Byron Lewis 43pts
9th Justin Cooke 33pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Daryl Apps 168pts
2nd Greg Hack 139pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 134pts
4th Joshua Micallef 60pts
5th Jason Moujally 53pts
6th Matthew Skelly 48pts
7th Michael Carpenteri 39pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Raymond Bennett 149pts
2nd Matthew Sharman 146pts
3rd Daryl Apps 140pts
4th Jason Moujally 103pts
5th Mark Glew 60pts
6th Joshua Micallef 53pts
7th Brian Colreavy 39pts
8th Greg Hack 33pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 173pts
2nd Rob Bray 146pts
3rd Adam Mourad 134pts
4th Sal Kreidie 130pts
5th Ashley Deadman 87pts
6th Jason Moujally 53pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Ashley Kendall 149pts
2nd Jules Bahadourian 149pts
3rd Jenny Harrison 120pts
4th Irene Vasilas 89pts
5th Rebecca Young 82pts
6th Carina Hennessy 48pts
7th Jess Coman 43pts
8th Jess Burns 33pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 173pts
2nd Nick Burns 152pts
3rd Sam Kajtezovic 124pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 95pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 72pts
6th Matthew Skelly 67pts
7th Bailey Cunningham 53pts
8th Jordan Heaton 48pts
9th Shaun Bailey 48pts
10th Rob Bray 43pts
11th Stephen Meacham 33pts
12th Greg Hack 29pts
13th Sean Berghofer 29pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 168pts
2nd Nick Burns 152pts
3rd Paul Leven 134pts
4th Kylie Ellmers 106pts
5th Matthew Skelly 105pts
6th Cliff Ellmers 67pts
7th Bailey Cunningham 48pts
8th Greg Hack 39pts
9th Corey Styles 29pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Recreational Lites
1st Joshua Micallef 400pts
2nd Michael Carpenteri 380pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 1162pts
2nd Fawzi Beshay 1142pts
3rd Matthew Sharman 1100pts
4th Raymond Bennett 1094pts
5th Jason Moujally 718pts
6th Rob Bray 380pts
7th Mark Glew 352pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Alex Boulossa 1148pts
2nd Ashley Kendall 1108pts
3rd Andrew Percincula 800pts
4th Stephen Meacham 380pts
5th Liam Tomkins 360pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Sal Kreidie 1160pts
2nd Adam Mourad 1142pts
3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 1086pts
4th Ashley Deadman 736pts
5th Jess Coman 714pts
6th Jason Moujally 400pts
7th Joshua Micallef 352pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 1180pts
2nd Rob Bray 1136pts
3rd Paul Leven 1048pts
4th Chinni Rao 748pts
5th Theo Van De Pitte 718pts
6th Kylie Ellmers 704pts
7th Shaun Bailey 702pts
8th Cliff Ellmers 690pts
9th Joshua Micallef 380pts
10th Sean Berghofer 352pts
Next round Raffertys Resort – Cams Wharf – Feb 9 Practice / Feb 10 Race Day
Thanks to NSWPWC for the results