NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 3 rounds

Season Points after Round 3



CIRCUIT

Junior Ski Lites

1st Dean Krouskos 173pts

2nd Blair Pomery 161pts

3rd Bryce Pomery 149pts

4th Skyy Cavanagh 82pts

5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 82pts



Pro/Am Ski Lites

1st Brian Colreavy 149pts

2nd Jai Stewart 124pts

3rd Ben Giblett 121pts

4th Tom Aiken 120pts

5th Jett Cavanagh 106pts

6th Scott Hunt 103pts

7th Jimmy Piksakis 72pts

8th Mike King 33pts

9th Beau White 29pts

10th Jason Cavanagh 29pts

11th Shayne Hunt 24pts



Pro/Am Modified Ski

1st Austin O’Halloran 156pts

2nd Liam O’Halloran 140pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 72pts

4th Jake Barker 60pts

5th Tom Aiken 60pts

6th Nacho Guardoila 53pts

7th Scott Hunt 53pts

8th Byron Lewis 43pts

9th Justin Cooke 33pts



Pro/Am Recreational Lites

1st Daryl Apps 168pts

2nd Greg Hack 139pts

3rd Jules Bahadourian 134pts

4th Joshua Micallef 60pts

5th Jason Moujally 53pts

6th Matthew Skelly 48pts

7th Michael Carpenteri 39pts



Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Raymond Bennett 149pts

2nd Matthew Sharman 146pts

3rd Daryl Apps 140pts

4th Jason Moujally 103pts

5th Mark Glew 60pts

6th Joshua Micallef 53pts

7th Brian Colreavy 39pts

8th Greg Hack 33pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Nik Pazanin 173pts

2nd Rob Bray 146pts

3rd Adam Mourad 134pts

4th Sal Kreidie 130pts

5th Ashley Deadman 87pts

6th Jason Moujally 53pts



Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout

1st Ashley Kendall 149pts

2nd Jules Bahadourian 149pts

3rd Jenny Harrison 120pts

4th Irene Vasilas 89pts

5th Rebecca Young 82pts

6th Carina Hennessy 48pts

7th Jess Coman 43pts

8th Jess Burns 33pts



Pro/Am Limited Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 173pts

2nd Nick Burns 152pts

3rd Sam Kajtezovic 124pts

4th Sebouh Bahadourian 95pts

5th Theo Van De Pitte 72pts

6th Matthew Skelly 67pts

7th Bailey Cunningham 53pts

8th Jordan Heaton 48pts

9th Shaun Bailey 48pts

10th Rob Bray 43pts

11th Stephen Meacham 33pts

12th Greg Hack 29pts

13th Sean Berghofer 29pts



Pro/Exp GP Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 168pts

2nd Nick Burns 152pts

3rd Paul Leven 134pts

4th Kylie Ellmers 106pts

5th Matthew Skelly 105pts

6th Cliff Ellmers 67pts

7th Bailey Cunningham 48pts

8th Greg Hack 39pts

9th Corey Styles 29pts



ENDURANCE

Pro/Am Recreational Lites

1st Joshua Micallef 400pts

2nd Michael Carpenteri 380pts



Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout

1st Nik Pazanin 1162pts

2nd Fawzi Beshay 1142pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 1100pts

4th Raymond Bennett 1094pts

5th Jason Moujally 718pts

6th Rob Bray 380pts

7th Mark Glew 352pts



Rookie Limited Runabout

1st Alex Boulossa 1148pts

2nd Ashley Kendall 1108pts

3rd Andrew Percincula 800pts

4th Stephen Meacham 380pts

5th Liam Tomkins 360pts



Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout

1st Sal Kreidie 1160pts

2nd Adam Mourad 1142pts

3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 1086pts

4th Ashley Deadman 736pts

5th Jess Coman 714pts

6th Jason Moujally 400pts

7th Joshua Micallef 352pts



Pro/Am GP Runabout

1st Mark Quitadamo 1180pts

2nd Rob Bray 1136pts

3rd Paul Leven 1048pts

4th Chinni Rao 748pts

5th Theo Van De Pitte 718pts

6th Kylie Ellmers 704pts

7th Shaun Bailey 702pts

8th Cliff Ellmers 690pts

9th Joshua Micallef 380pts

10th Sean Berghofer 352pts

Next round Raffertys Resort – Cams Wharf – Feb 9 Practice / Feb 10 Race Day

Thanks to NSWPWC for the results