NSWPWC Watercross Overall Pointscore after 2 rounds
Season Scores after Round 2
CIRCUIT
Junior Ski Lites
1st Dean Krouskos 120pts
2nd Blair Pomery 101pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 101pts
4th Skyy Cavanagh 82pts
5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 82pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites
1st Tom Aiken 120pts
2nd Jett Cavanagh 106pts
3rd Brian Colreavy 96pts
4th Ben Giblett 78pts
5th Jai Stewart 76pts
6th Scott Hunt 43pts
7th Jimmy Pitsakis 33pts
8th Jason Cavanagh 29pts
9th Shayne Hunt 24pts
Pro/Am Modified/Stock 1500 Ski
1st Austin O’Halloran 108pts
2nd Liam O’Halloran 101pts
3rd Tom Aiken 60pts
4th Scott Hunt 53pts
5th Kylie Ellmers 43pts
Pro/Am Recreational Lites Runabout
1st Daryl Apps 108pts
2nd Greg Hack 96pts
3rd Jules Bahadourian 81pts
4th Joshua Micallef 60pts
5th Jason Moujally 53pts
6th Michael Carpenteri 39pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Jason Moujally 103pts
2nd Matthew Sharman 103pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 96pts
4th Daryl Apps 92pts
5th Joshua Micallef 53pts
6th Greg Hack 33pts
Pro/Am Womens Limited Runabout
1st Jules Bahadourian 101pts
2nd Ash Kendall 96pts
3rd Irene Vasilas 89pts
4th Jenny Harrison 60pts
5th Carina Hennessy 48pts
6th Jess Coman 43pts
7th Rebecca Walker 39pts
8th Jess Burns 33pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Rob Bray 113pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 113pts
3rd Adam Mourad 91pts
4th Sal Kreidie 91pts
5th Ashley Deadman 39pts
Pro/Am Limited Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 113pts
2nd Nick Burns 99pts
3rd Sam Kajtezovic 91pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 68pts
5th Bailey Cunningham 53pts
6th Shaun Bailey 48pts
7th Matthew Skelly 43pts
8th Stephen Meacham 33pts
9th Theo Van De Pitte 33pts
10th Sean Berghofer 29pts
Pro/Exp GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 120pts
2nd Nick Burns 92pts
3rd Paul Leven 91pts
4th Matthew Skelly 72pts
5th Cliff Ellmers 67pts
6th Kylie Ellmers 53pts
7th Bailey Cunningham 48pts
8th Corey Styles 29pts
ENDURANCE
Pro/Am Recreational Lites Runabout
1st Joshua Micallef 400pts
2nd Michael Carpinteri 380pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Runabout
1st Nik Pazanin 800pts
2nd Fawzi Beshay 742pts
3rd Raymond Bennett 736pts
4th Matthew Sharman 732pts
5th Jason Moujally 718pts
Rookie Limited Runabout
1st Andrew Percincula 800pts
2nd Alex Boullosa 748pts
3rd Ash Kendall 728pts
4th Stephen Meacham 380pts
5th Liam Tomkins 360pts
Beg/Nov Showroom Stock Runabout
1st Adam Mourad 780pts
2nd Sal Kreidie 780pts
3rd Sebouh Bahadourian 728pts
4th Jess Coman 714pts
5th Ashley Deadman 368pts
Pro/Am GP Runabout
1st Mark Quitadamo 780pts
2nd Rob Bray 768pts
3rd Shaun Bailey 702pts
4th Cliff Ellmers 690pts
5th Paul Leven 686pts
6th Joshua Micallef 380pts
7th Chinni Rao 368pts
8th Theo Van De Pitte 360pts
9th Kylie Ellmers 352pts
10th Sean Berghofer 352pts
Next round 20 January 2019 – Homestead Park, Chipping Norton