NSWPWC AQUAX SERIES – SEASON POINTS AFTER ROUND 3
Pro/Am Rec Lites Endurance
1st Anthony Di Pietro 1940pts
2nd Cliff Ellmers 1528pts
3rd Jason Moujally 1108pts
4th David Karabulut 1080pts
5th Joshua Micallef 780pts
6th Shaun Bailey 736pts
7th Bailey Cunningham 712pts
8th Matthew Skelly 704pts
9th Stuart Ridgwell 696pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Endurance
1st Raymond Bennett 1560pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 1560pts
3rd Matthew Sherman 736pts
4th Daniel Bell 368pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Endurance
1st Zac Lo Presti 1980pts
2nd Phillip Borg 1854pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 1112pts
4th Paul Mullens 768pts
5th Jordan Heaton 380pts
6th Kylie Ellmers 368pts
7th Scott Gibbens 360pts
Rookie Limited Endurance
1st Sean Berghofer 1920pts
2nd Dave Helleman 1880pts
3rd Bruno Gullaci 1800pts
4th Sebouh Bahadourian 1744pts
5th Manuel Vassalo 1412pts
6th Robert Bray 1128pts
7th Aaron Moyle 748pts
8th Sal Kreidie 712pts
9th Jules Bahadourian 692pts
10th Luke Ngyuen 688pts
11th Bradley Phillips 360pts
12th Matthew Mackendry 340pts
Pro/Am Limited Endurance
1st Mitch Wayt 1980pts
2nd Matt Tyler 1780pts
3rd Dave Vella 1508pts
4th Joshua Micallef 1488pts
5th Chinni Rao 1072pts
6th Paul Leven 1044pts
7th Mark Quitadamo 720pts
8th Traivs Trethowan 712pts
9th Ashley Deadman 708pts
10th Danny Moujally 700pts
11th Adam Wildin 700pts
12th Sam Kajtezovic 684pts
13th Leslie Cooke 340pts
Pro GP Endurance
1st Mitch Wayt 1980pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 1832pts
3rd Paul Leven 1824pts
4th Matt Tyler 1096pts
5th Chinni Rao 1076pts
6th Leslie Cooke 1052pts
7th Joshua Micallef 732pts
8th Mark Quitadamo 728pts
9th Danny Moujally 700pts
10th Paulo Lorenzutta 352pts
11th Nik Pazanin 348pts
Junior Ski Lites Circuit
1st Blair Pomery 514pts
2nd Austin Ohalloran 481pts
3rd Bryce Pomery 399pts
4th Jai Stewart 389pts
5th Dean Krouskos 277pts
6th Thomas Gentle 111pts
Pro/Am Ski Lites Circuit
1st Jett Cavanagh 512pts
2nd Tom Aiken 346pts
3rd Michael McMillan 292pts
4th Michael Stevens 159pts
5th Brian Colreavy 139pts
6th Blair Pomery 134pts
7th Mitch Boulden 86pts
Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit
1st Cliff Ellmers 455pts
2nd Shaun Bailey 401pts
3rd Joshua Micallef 261pts
4th David Karabulut 250pts
5th Matthew Skelly 208pts
6th Bailey Cunningham 180pts
7th Scott Phillips 149pts
8th Jason Moujally 144pts
9th Rob White 135pts
10th Irene Vasilas 121pts
11th Dean Jefferies 72pts
12th Richard Holmes 69pts
13th Stuart Ridgwell 30pts
14th Travis Trethowan 27pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit
1st Zac Lo Presti 473pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 409pts
3rd Jordan Heaton 386pts
4th Luke James 360pts
5th Irene Vasilas 318pts
6th Paul Mullens 139pts
7th Axel La Toison 139pts
Amateur Limited Circuit
1st Nick Burns 474pts
2nd Matthew Skelly 451pts
3rd Mark Quitadamo 360pts
4th Sam Kajtezovic 273pts
5th Ashley Deadman 144pts
6th Ryan Coyle 48pts
Pro Limited Circuit
1st Mitch Wayt 533pts
2nd Nick Burns 484pts
Pro/Am Ski Modified
1st Kylie Ellmers 432pts
2nd Scott Hunt 361pts
3rd Mitch Masterton 286pts
4th Joel Barry 173pts
5th Jake Barker 166pts
6th Liam Ohalloran 149pts
7th Leslie Cooke 39pts
Pro GP Circuit
1st Kylie Ellmers 479pts
2nd Nick Burns 435pts
3rd Paul Leven 352pts
4th Mitch Wayt 322pts
5th Bailey Cunningham 163pts
6th Matt Brunt 134pts
