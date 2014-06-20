NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 1 and pointscore

Big show of confidence in the 2017 NSWPWC AquaX series with a good turnout in Sydney on 19 Feb 2017 for the second running of the series after being well received in 2016. 51 entries across 10 categories with Spark and Lites Ski most popular with 10 hopefuls in each. Spark class especially well supported given it only kicked off this time last year in club racing and back this year with sponsorship from Sea-Doo Australia with prizemoney for top 3 places. Great also to see a strong showing from QLD and VIC entrants in making the trek to Sydney including world class racers Mitch Wayt, Kylie Elmers, Matt Brunt, Les Cooke, Justin Windsor and back out after a 2 year layoff Sydney Sea-doo’s James Masterton back for a run in Open Runabout.

ROUND ONE POINTS

Showroom

1st 41 Mark Dallow 226 2nd 104 Paul Bazeley 221 3rd 401 Jason Ivins 188 4th 535 Luke James 177 5th 222 Richard Holmes 160

Stock Spec

1st 16 Mitch Wayt 166 2nd 46 Shane Stuart 161 3rd 94 Mitch Casey 139 4th 22 Mark Quitadamo 121 5th 318 Matthew Skelly 102 6th 81 Bailey Cunningham 96 7th 29 Corey Styles 79 8th 171 Gary Zaradic 33

Open

1st 99 Paul Leven 166 2nd 71 Brett Douglas 159 3rd 219 James Masterton 149 4th 4 Matt Brunt 134 5th 888 Jamie Eade 82 6th 23/29 Brendan Boyd 39

Spark

1st 81 Bailey Cunningham 180 2nd 26 Darryl Apps 154 3rd 555 Cliff Elmers 132 4th 25 Dean Jeffries 130 5th 17 Jarrod Baird 124 6th 111 Daniel Bussa 114 7th 722 Irene Vasilas 93 8th 117 Shaun Bailey 90 9th 595 Mitch Boulden 84 10th 91 Mitch Blizzard 78

Lites Ski

1st 66 Tom Aiken 168 2nd 101 Jett Cavanagh 166 3rd 57 Austin O’Halloran 130 4th 47 Mark Glew 119 5th 20 Michael McMillan 114 6th 64 Blair Pomery 105 7th 2 Michael Stevens 101 8th 46 Craig Faccioni 93 9th 333 Dean Krouskos 81 10th 387 Michael Kirkness 51

Open Ski

1st 11 Justin Windsor 180 2nd 90 Kylie Elmers 154 3rd 22 Brian Colreavy 144 4th 126 Liam O’Halloran 127 5th 88 Scott Hunt 117 6th 113 Justin Cooke 108 7th 23 David Scullard 99 8th 808 Jake Bridge 73

Junior Ski

1st 101 Jett Cavanagh 180 2nd 57 Austin O’Halloran 159 3rd 64 Blair Pomery 144 4th 333 Dean Krouskos 129

Showroom Enduro

1st 104 Paul Bazely 780 2nd 41 Mark Dallow 780 3rd 401 Jason Ivins 740 4th 40 Nikolas Pazanin 716 5th 171 Kirsty Mirams 712 6th / Danielle Taylor 700

Stock Enduro

1st 94 Mitch Casey 800 2nd 711 Chinni Rao 748 3rd 16 Mitch Wayt 728 4th 22 Mark Quitadamo 720 5th 305 Adam Wildin 720 6th 81 Justin Windsor 352

Open Enduro

1st 553 Kylie Elmers 800 2nd 4 Matt Brunt 748 3rd 71 Brett Douglas 742 4th 114 Josh Micallef 712 5th 13 Les Cooke 704 6th 888 Jamie Eade 696 7th 99 Paul Leven 692 8th 69 Eman Soliman 684

Thanks to Nathan Wethered, Taylor Aiken, Dean Jeffries, Peter Hunter, Tom Aiken, Paul Leven and all the helpers for making the NSWPWC AquaX series round 1 a successful and safe day.

