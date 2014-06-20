NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 1 and pointscore

Big show of confidence in the 2017 NSWPWC AquaX series with a good turnout in Sydney on 19 Feb 2017 for the second running of the series after being well received in 2016. 51 entries across 10 categories with Spark and Lites Ski most popular with 10 hopefuls in each. Spark class especially well supported given it only kicked off this time last year in club racing and back this year with sponsorship from Sea-Doo Australia with prizemoney for top 3 places. Great also to see a strong showing from QLD and VIC entrants in making the trek to Sydney including world class racers Mitch Wayt, Kylie Elmers, Matt Brunt, Les Cooke, Justin Windsor and back out after a 2 year layoff Sydney Sea-doo’s James Masterton back for a run in Open Runabout.

ROUND ONE POINTS

Mark Dallow

Showroom

1st 41 Mark Dallow 226
2nd 104 Paul Bazeley 221
3rd 401 Jason Ivins 188
4th 535 Luke James 177
5th 222 Richard Holmes 160

Mitch Wayt

Stock Spec

1st 16 Mitch Wayt 166
2nd 46 Shane Stuart 161
3rd 94 Mitch Casey 139
4th 22 Mark Quitadamo 121
5th 318 Matthew Skelly 102
6th 81 Bailey Cunningham 96
7th 29 Corey Styles 79
8th 171 Gary Zaradic 33

Paul Leven

Open

1st 99 Paul Leven 166
2nd 71 Brett Douglas 159
3rd 219 James Masterton 149
4th 4 Matt Brunt 134
5th 888 Jamie Eade 82
6th 23/29 Brendan Boyd 39

Bailey Cunningham

Spark

1st 81 Bailey Cunningham 180
2nd 26 Darryl Apps 154
3rd 555 Cliff Elmers 132
4th 25 Dean Jeffries 130
5th 17 Jarrod Baird 124
6th 111 Daniel Bussa 114
7th 722 Irene Vasilas 93
8th 117 Shaun Bailey 90
9th 595 Mitch Boulden 84
10th 91 Mitch Blizzard 78

Tom Aitken

Lites Ski

1st 66 Tom Aiken 168
2nd 101 Jett Cavanagh 166
3rd 57 Austin O’Halloran 130
4th 47 Mark Glew 119
5th 20 Michael McMillan 114
6th 64 Blair Pomery 105
7th 2 Michael Stevens 101
8th 46 Craig Faccioni 93
9th 333 Dean Krouskos 81
10th 387 Michael Kirkness 51

Justin Windsor

Open Ski

1st 11 Justin Windsor 180
2nd 90 Kylie Elmers 154
3rd 22 Brian Colreavy 144
4th 126 Liam O’Halloran 127
5th 88 Scott Hunt 117
6th 113 Justin Cooke 108
7th 23 David Scullard 99
8th 808 Jake Bridge 73

Jett Cavanagh

Junior Ski

1st 101 Jett Cavanagh 180
2nd 57 Austin O’Halloran 159
3rd 64 Blair Pomery 144
4th 333 Dean Krouskos 129

Paul Bazely

Showroom Enduro

1st 104 Paul Bazely 780
2nd 41 Mark Dallow 780
3rd 401 Jason Ivins 740
4th 40 Nikolas Pazanin 716
5th 171 Kirsty Mirams 712
6th / Danielle Taylor 700

Mitch Casey

Stock Enduro

1st 94 Mitch Casey 800
2nd 711 Chinni Rao 748
3rd 16 Mitch Wayt 728
4th 22 Mark Quitadamo 720
5th 305 Adam Wildin 720
6th 81 Justin Windsor 352

Kylie Elmers

Open Enduro

1st 553 Kylie Elmers 800
2nd 4 Matt Brunt 748
3rd 71 Brett Douglas 742
4th 114 Josh Micallef 712
5th 13 Les Cooke 704
6th 888 Jamie Eade 696
7th 99 Paul Leven 692
8th 69 Eman Soliman 684

Thanks to Nathan Wethered, Taylor Aiken, Dean Jeffries, Peter Hunter, Tom Aiken, Paul Leven and all the helpers for making the NSWPWC AquaX series round 1 a successful and safe day.

Gallery

