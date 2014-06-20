NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 1 and pointscore

Big show of confidence in the 2017 NSWPWC AquaX series with a good turnout in Sydney on 19 Feb 2017 for the second running of the series after being well received in 2016. 51 entries across 10 categories with Spark and Lites Ski most popular with 10 hopefuls in each. Spark class especially well supported given it only kicked off this time last year in club racing and back this year with sponsorship from Sea-Doo Australia with prizemoney for top 3 places. Great also to see a strong showing from QLD and VIC entrants in making the trek to Sydney including world class racers Mitch Wayt, Kylie Elmers, Matt Brunt, Les Cooke, Justin Windsor and back out after a 2 year layoff Sydney Sea-doo’s James Masterton back for a run in Open Runabout.
ROUND ONE POINTS
Mark Dallow
Showroom
|1st
|41
|Mark Dallow
|226
|2nd
|104
|Paul Bazeley
|221
|3rd
|401
|Jason Ivins
|188
|4th
|535
|Luke James
|177
|5th
|222
|Richard Holmes
|160
Mitch Wayt
Stock Spec
|1st
|16
|Mitch Wayt
|166
|2nd
|46
|Shane Stuart
|161
|3rd
|94
|Mitch Casey
|139
|4th
|22
|Mark Quitadamo
|121
|5th
|318
|Matthew Skelly
|102
|6th
|81
|Bailey Cunningham
|96
|7th
|29
|Corey Styles
|79
|8th
|171
|Gary Zaradic
|33
Paul Leven
Open
|1st
|99
|Paul Leven
|166
|2nd
|71
|Brett Douglas
|159
|3rd
|219
|James Masterton
|149
|4th
|4
|Matt Brunt
|134
|5th
|888
|Jamie Eade
|82
|6th
|23/29
|Brendan Boyd
|39
Bailey Cunningham
Spark
|1st
|81
|Bailey Cunningham
|180
|2nd
|26
|Darryl Apps
|154
|3rd
|555
|Cliff Elmers
|132
|4th
|25
|Dean Jeffries
|130
|5th
|17
|Jarrod Baird
|124
|6th
|111
|Daniel Bussa
|114
|7th
|722
|Irene Vasilas
|93
|8th
|117
|Shaun Bailey
|90
|9th
|595
|Mitch Boulden
|84
|10th
|91
|Mitch Blizzard
|78
Tom Aitken
Lites Ski
|1st
|66
|Tom Aiken
|168
|2nd
|101
|Jett Cavanagh
|166
|3rd
|57
|Austin O’Halloran
|130
|4th
|47
|Mark Glew
|119
|5th
|20
|Michael McMillan
|114
|6th
|64
|Blair Pomery
|105
|7th
|2
|Michael Stevens
|101
|8th
|46
|Craig Faccioni
|93
|9th
|333
|Dean Krouskos
|81
|10th
|387
|Michael Kirkness
|51
Justin Windsor
Open Ski
|1st
|11
|Justin Windsor
|180
|2nd
|90
|Kylie Elmers
|154
|3rd
|22
|Brian Colreavy
|144
|4th
|126
|Liam O’Halloran
|127
|5th
|88
|Scott Hunt
|117
|6th
|113
|Justin Cooke
|108
|7th
|23
|David Scullard
|99
|8th
|808
|Jake Bridge
|73
Jett Cavanagh
Junior Ski
|1st
|101
|Jett Cavanagh
|180
|2nd
|57
|Austin O’Halloran
|159
|3rd
|64
|Blair Pomery
|144
|4th
|333
|Dean Krouskos
|129
Paul Bazely
Showroom Enduro
|1st
|104
|Paul Bazely
|780
|2nd
|41
|Mark Dallow
|780
|3rd
|401
|Jason Ivins
|740
|4th
|40
|Nikolas Pazanin
|716
|5th
|171
|Kirsty Mirams
|712
|6th
|/
|Danielle Taylor
|700
Mitch Casey
Stock Enduro
|1st
|94
|Mitch Casey
|800
|2nd
|711
|Chinni Rao
|748
|3rd
|16
|Mitch Wayt
|728
|4th
|22
|Mark Quitadamo
|720
|5th
|305
|Adam Wildin
|720
|6th
|81
|Justin Windsor
|352
Kylie Elmers
Open Enduro
|1st
|553
|Kylie Elmers
|800
|2nd
|4
|Matt Brunt
|748
|3rd
|71
|Brett Douglas
|742
|4th
|114
|Josh Micallef
|712
|5th
|13
|Les Cooke
|704
|6th
|888
|Jamie Eade
|696
|7th
|99
|Paul Leven
|692
|8th
|69
|Eman Soliman
|684
Thanks to Nathan Wethered, Taylor Aiken, Dean Jeffries, Peter Hunter, Tom Aiken, Paul Leven and all the helpers for making the NSWPWC AquaX series round 1 a successful and safe day.
Gallery