NSWPWC AquaX Series Pointscore after Rd 3
2017 NSWPWC AQUAX CHAMPIONSHIP
RUNNING POINTS ROUND THREE (thanks to Taylor Aiken )
Showroom Stock Circuit
|1st
|Mark Dallow
|579
|2nd
|Paul Bazely
|517
|3rd
|Jason Ivins
|332
|4th
|Luke James
|311
|5th
|Ash Deadman
|219
|6th
|Richard Holmes
|199
|7th
|Aaron Moyle
|149
|8th
|Axel La Toison
|111
|9th
|Aaron Haynes
|33
Stock Spec Circuit
|1st
|Mitch Wayt
|502
|2nd
|Mitch Casey
|454
|3rd
|Mark Quitadamo
|395
|4th
|Matthew Skelly
|343
|5th
|Bailey Cunningham
|232
|6th
|Corey Styles
|214
|7th
|Shane Stuart
|161
|8th
|Gary Zaradic
|144
Open Circuit
|1st
|Paul Leven
|512
|2nd
|Brett Douglas
|320
|3rd
|Matt Brunt
|263
|4th
|Jamie Eade
|199
|5th
|Brendan Boyd
|188
|6th
|James Masterton
|149
|7th
|Les Cooke
|113
Lites Circuit
|1st
|Tom Aiken
|514
|2nd
|Jett Cavanagh
|438
|3rd
|Austin O’Halloran
|413
|4th
|Blair Pomery
|362
|5th
|Mark Glew
|356
|6th
|Dean Krouskos
|291
|7th
|Kurt Eames
|118
|8th
|Michael McMillan
|114
|9th
|Michael Stevens
|101
|10th
|Craig Faccioni
|93
|11th
|Michael Kirkness
|51
Open Ski
|1st
|Kylie Elmers
|507
|2nd
|Brian Colreavy
|459
|3rd
|Justin Cooke
|363
|4th
|Justin Windsor
|322
|5th
|Liam O’Halloran
|291
|6th
|Daniel Piana
|216
|7th
|Scott Hunt
|117
|8th
|David Scullard
|99
|9th
|Jake Bridge
|73
Junior Ski Circuit
|1st
|Jett Cavanagh
|528
|2nd
|Austin O’Halloran
|484
|3rd
|Blair Pomery
|437
|4th
|Dean Krouskos
|387
Women’s Limited
|1st
|Kristy Mirams
|336
|2nd
|Anya Colley
|327
|3rd
|Danielle Taylor
|293
|4th
|Irene Vasilis
|268
|5th
|Eman Soliman
|117
Spark Circuit
|1st
|Cliff Elmers
|418
|2nd
|Dean Jeffries
|406
|3rd
|Shaun Bailey
|346
|4th
|Mitch Boulden
|323
|5th
|Bailey Cunningham
|322
|6th
|Darryl Apps
|306
|7th
|Irene Vasilas
|302
|8th
|Anya Colley
|282
|9th
|Jarrod Baird
|226
|10th
|Mitch Blizard
|168
|11th
|Stuart Ridgewell
|153
|12th
|Daniel Bussa
|114
|19
|Mike Krouskos
|24
Showroom Stock Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Mark Dallow
|2340
|2nd
|Paul Bazely
|2328
|3rd
|Krisy Mirams
|2128
|4th
|Nik Pazanin
|2104
|5th
|Danielle Taylor
|2072
|6th
|Ryan Coyle
|1476
|7th
|Ash Deadman
|1440
|8th
|Jason Ivins
|740
|9th
|Aaron Moyle
|380
|10th
|Aaron Haynes
|348
Stock Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Mitch Casey
|2316
|2nd
|Mitch Wayt
|2288
|3rd
|Chinni Rao
|2216
|4th
|Adam Wildin
|2200
|5th
|Mark Quitadamo
|1432
|6th
|Justin Windsor
|352
Open Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Kylie Elmers
|2368
|2nd
|Paul Leven
|2232
|3rd
|Josh Micallef
|2120
|4th
|Matt Brunt
|1460
|5th
|Brett Douglas
|1422
|6th
|Matt Tyler
|1412
|7th
|Jamie Eade
|1408
|8th
|Eman Soliman
|1364
|9th
|Les Cooke
|1064
|10th
|Travis Trethowan
|368
|11th
|Konstantine Giolous
|328
Final round April 2 @NSWPWC