NSWPWC AquaX Series Pointscore after Rd 3

2017 NSWPWC AQUAX CHAMPIONSHIP

RUNNING POINTS ROUND THREE (thanks to Taylor Aiken )

Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Mark Dallow 579
2nd Paul Bazely 517
3rd Jason Ivins 332
4th Luke James 311
5th Ash Deadman 219
6th Richard Holmes  199
7th Aaron Moyle 149
8th Axel La Toison 111
9th Aaron Haynes 33

 

Stock Spec Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 502
2nd Mitch Casey 454
3rd Mark Quitadamo 395
4th Matthew Skelly 343
5th Bailey Cunningham 232
6th Corey Styles 214
7th Shane Stuart 161
8th Gary Zaradic 144

 

Open Circuit

1st Paul Leven 512
2nd Brett Douglas 320
3rd Matt Brunt 263
4th Jamie Eade 199
5th Brendan Boyd 188
6th James Masterton 149
7th Les Cooke 113

 

Lites Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 514
2nd Jett Cavanagh 438
3rd Austin O’Halloran 413
4th Blair Pomery 362
5th Mark Glew 356
6th Dean Krouskos 291
7th Kurt Eames 118
8th Michael McMillan 114
9th Michael Stevens 101
10th Craig Faccioni 93
11th Michael Kirkness 51

 

Open Ski

1st Kylie Elmers 507
2nd Brian Colreavy 459
3rd Justin Cooke 363
4th Justin Windsor  322
5th Liam O’Halloran 291
6th Daniel Piana 216
7th Scott Hunt 117
8th David Scullard 99
9th Jake Bridge 73

 

Junior Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 528
2nd Austin O’Halloran 484
3rd Blair Pomery 437
4th Dean Krouskos 387

 

Women’s Limited

1st Kristy Mirams 336
2nd Anya Colley 327
3rd Danielle Taylor 293
4th Irene Vasilis 268
5th Eman Soliman 117

 

Spark Circuit

1st Cliff Elmers 418
2nd Dean Jeffries 406
3rd Shaun Bailey 346
4th Mitch Boulden 323
5th Bailey Cunningham 322
6th Darryl Apps 306
7th Irene Vasilas 302
8th Anya Colley 282
9th Jarrod Baird 226
10th Mitch Blizard 168
11th Stuart Ridgewell 153
12th Daniel Bussa 114
19 Mike Krouskos 24

 

Showroom Stock Runabout Enduro

1st Mark Dallow 2340
2nd Paul Bazely 2328
3rd Krisy Mirams 2128
4th Nik Pazanin 2104
5th Danielle Taylor 2072
6th Ryan Coyle 1476
7th Ash Deadman 1440
8th Jason Ivins 740
9th Aaron Moyle 380
10th Aaron Haynes 348

 

Stock Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Casey 2316
2nd Mitch Wayt 2288
3rd Chinni Rao 2216
4th Adam Wildin 2200
5th Mark Quitadamo 1432
6th Justin Windsor 352

 

Open Runabout Enduro

1st Kylie Elmers 2368
2nd Paul Leven 2232
3rd Josh Micallef 2120
4th Matt Brunt 1460
5th Brett Douglas 1422
6th Matt Tyler 1412
7th Jamie Eade 1408
8th Eman Soliman 1364
9th Les Cooke 1064
10th Travis Trethowan 368
11th Konstantine Giolous 328

Final round April 2 @NSWPWC

