NSWPWC AquaX Series Pointscore after Rd 3

2017 NSWPWC AQUAX CHAMPIONSHIP

RUNNING POINTS ROUND THREE (thanks to Taylor Aiken )

Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Mark Dallow 579 2nd Paul Bazely 517 3rd Jason Ivins 332 4th Luke James 311 5th Ash Deadman 219 6th Richard Holmes 199 7th Aaron Moyle 149 8th Axel La Toison 111 9th Aaron Haynes 33

Stock Spec Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 502 2nd Mitch Casey 454 3rd Mark Quitadamo 395 4th Matthew Skelly 343 5th Bailey Cunningham 232 6th Corey Styles 214 7th Shane Stuart 161 8th Gary Zaradic 144

Open Circuit

1st Paul Leven 512 2nd Brett Douglas 320 3rd Matt Brunt 263 4th Jamie Eade 199 5th Brendan Boyd 188 6th James Masterton 149 7th Les Cooke 113

Lites Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 514 2nd Jett Cavanagh 438 3rd Austin O’Halloran 413 4th Blair Pomery 362 5th Mark Glew 356 6th Dean Krouskos 291 7th Kurt Eames 118 8th Michael McMillan 114 9th Michael Stevens 101 10th Craig Faccioni 93 11th Michael Kirkness 51

Open Ski

1st Kylie Elmers 507 2nd Brian Colreavy 459 3rd Justin Cooke 363 4th Justin Windsor 322 5th Liam O’Halloran 291 6th Daniel Piana 216 7th Scott Hunt 117 8th David Scullard 99 9th Jake Bridge 73

Junior Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 528 2nd Austin O’Halloran 484 3rd Blair Pomery 437 4th Dean Krouskos 387

Women’s Limited

1st Kristy Mirams 336 2nd Anya Colley 327 3rd Danielle Taylor 293 4th Irene Vasilis 268 5th Eman Soliman 117

Spark Circuit

1st Cliff Elmers 418 2nd Dean Jeffries 406 3rd Shaun Bailey 346 4th Mitch Boulden 323 5th Bailey Cunningham 322 6th Darryl Apps 306 7th Irene Vasilas 302 8th Anya Colley 282 9th Jarrod Baird 226 10th Mitch Blizard 168 11th Stuart Ridgewell 153 12th Daniel Bussa 114 19 Mike Krouskos 24

Showroom Stock Runabout Enduro

1st Mark Dallow 2340 2nd Paul Bazely 2328 3rd Krisy Mirams 2128 4th Nik Pazanin 2104 5th Danielle Taylor 2072 6th Ryan Coyle 1476 7th Ash Deadman 1440 8th Jason Ivins 740 9th Aaron Moyle 380 10th Aaron Haynes 348

Stock Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Casey 2316 2nd Mitch Wayt 2288 3rd Chinni Rao 2216 4th Adam Wildin 2200 5th Mark Quitadamo 1432 6th Justin Windsor 352

Open Runabout Enduro

1st Kylie Elmers 2368 2nd Paul Leven 2232 3rd Josh Micallef 2120 4th Matt Brunt 1460 5th Brett Douglas 1422 6th Matt Tyler 1412 7th Jamie Eade 1408 8th Eman Soliman 1364 9th Les Cooke 1064 10th Travis Trethowan 368 11th Konstantine Giolous 328

Final round April 2 @NSWPWC